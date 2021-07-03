After our Italy food tasting tour Milan you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best food in Milan, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

To mention some famous Milan dishes:

Risotto alla milanese

The most known “typical Milanese dish” known also as “Risotto allo zafferano” (saffron). “Saffron” is an ancient spice, already known at the time of the Egyptians. In the beginning it was used only to dye fabrics and make perfumes and ointments but once its amazing culinary properties were discovered, it became a precious ingredient with which to make tasty dishes with golden hues such as “Risotto alla Milanese”. This first course, in its essentially, best enhances the aromatic qualities of “saffron” but not only, thanks to the strong coloring power, the grains of rice are embellished with a pleasant and captivating “gold color” that makes this “typical Milanese dish” so special. A little magic that combined with the creamy touch of creaming, inevitable in the preparation of risottos, will delight you with a risotto with a unique and unmistakable taste.

Cotoletta alla Milanese

The “cotoletta alla Milanese” is an evergreen dish that everyone always likes, from children to adults. Thin and crunchy, or, on the bone and slightly pink inside. Unlike the “cotoletta alla Viennese”, made with pork, the “cotoletta alla Milanese” cutlet is prepared with “tender veal” which has a more delicate taste. The secret is all in the “double breading” which, thanks to cooking in abundant “clarified butter”, the breading is crunchy and remains well attached to the meat.

Ossobuco alla Milanese

This is a representative dish that seems to date back to the Middle Ages, characterized by a “particular cut of meat” made extremely tender by the long cooking and by the presence of the “marrow”, which melting makes the preparation even more succulent. Another distinctive feature of “the Milanese ossobuco” is the addition of “gremolada”, a minced “parsley and garlic” scented with lemon zest that completes and enhances the flavor of the veal. Usually offered as a single dish together with the inevitable “yellow saffron risotto”, “ossobuco alla Milanese” can also be served as a tasty main course of meat, with “peas” or accompanied by a nice portion of “polenta”

