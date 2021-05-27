SHOPPING TOUR – NAPLES

Italy is also famous for being the motherland of great fashion designers who dress Hollywood stars for important events such as the Academy Awards and movie premieres. You could find the best designer shops and many more with our Shopping Tour in Italy! The city’s centres are full of shops starting from the main brands to the small artisan shops filled with peculiar and unique objects you could take home. Our personal shopper will take you around and show you the best boutiques with high quality products and help you find the best deals. The Shopping Tour is available in every italian city and it is completely customizable to meet your needs and preferences. You can choose among several themes: fashion, vintage shops, souvenirs, food and wine.

If in South Italy, it is the perfect occasion to look around and search for artisanship and the best designer shops. The main shopping streets in Naples are in the historical centre and called “via dei Mille street”, “via dei Filangieri street”, “via Scarlatti street” e “Spanish Square”. If you love luxury clothes and accessories, “via dei Mille street” and “via dei Filangeri” are made just for you! Among other you can find “Hermès”, “Prada”, “Bulgari”, “Louis Vuitton”, “Gucci” and “Damiani”. “via Giordano” and “via Scarlatti” are dedicated to commercial chain shops and accessible to all such as “ZARA”, “AW lab”, “Foot Locker”. If you are a fan of football, in this area there is a “Napoli” official shop where you can purchase the team merchandise and official players’ uniforms. If you are in search of something more particular, among the famous and fast fashion shops in the historical centre of Naples you can also find some small artisan shops that could surprise you.

Do not miss the chance to take a guided Shopping Tour with a personal shopper and to take a little piece of Italy home!