Helicopter Tour with lunch – Rome countryside

Live a unique experience:
Helicopter tour and lunch in Rome countryside

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Half Day
Places of interest

ROME

 

  • Rome from above
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 50% 50%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 80% 80%

 

Panoramic Helicopter tour with lunch!

This tour will offer you the chance to have lunch in the breath-taking roman landscape in a unique way… Discover it with us!

You will reach by helicopter the restaurant in Bracciano Lake area, the second largest lake of Lazio region.

During the ride to reach the restaurant you will see the beautiful Bracciano Lake and its castle.

Once landed you will reach the restaurant where you can relax and enjoy your meal, in the peace and harmony of the Roman countryside… This atmosphere is typical of that area!

After lunch, you will fly back to the heliport and during the ride you will see Vallelunga circuit.

Transfer service to and from the Hotel with pick up in Hotel Lobby is optional.

 

