This tour will offer you the chance to have lunch in the breath-taking roman landscape in a unique way… Discover it with us!

You will reach by helicopter the restaurant in Bracciano Lake area, the second largest lake of Lazio region.

During the ride to reach the restaurant you will see the beautiful Bracciano Lake and its castle.

Once landed you will reach the restaurant where you can relax and enjoy your meal, in the peace and harmony of the Roman countryside… This atmosphere is typical of that area!

After lunch, you will fly back to the heliport and during the ride you will see Vallelunga circuit.

Transfer service to and from the Hotel with pick up in Hotel Lobby is optional.