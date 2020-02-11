Italy is a country full of beauties envied by the whole world: art, good food and good wine are among the major sources of attraction for tourists from all over the world. Florence is one of the most important cities in the nation, especially when you think of its artistic heritage. Lately it was chosen for an action movie, signed by none other than Michael Bay. Usually stunt scenes are shot in reconstructed streets or in theaters but that did not count for “6 Underground” where the different scenes were shot in the historical centers of Florence, Siena, Taranto and Frascati.

The municipal administration gave the possibility to film almost everywhere in Tuscany. Indeed the stunt performer Claudio Pacifico explained that he had a great responsibility during the production because any type of error could have had disastrous consequences. However, the technology was also helpful because the scenes in the majestic Uffizi Gallery were shot in a theatre and all the broken statues were obviously fake. One important shot was made in the famous Piazza del Campo in Siena. Here the notorious and traditional event of the Palio di Siena takes place!

But the scene that mostly takes the watcher’s breath away is the first one. The well known actor, Ryan Reynolds (One in the movie), together with Dave Franco (David/Six in the movie, who also is the real little brother of the actors James and Tom Franco) are running away in their Alfa Romeo after they killed the lawyer of Turgistan’s four generals!

