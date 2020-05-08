Covid Free Holidays and Excursions in Italy

Rome and Italy guarantees all its customers covid free holidays and hiking activities.

All the selected facilities such as: hotels, restaurants and locations where our activities take place have been sanitized and have regular sanitary certification of the sanitization that has taken place.

To guarantee our customers maximum safety in participating in our activities, in addition to using sanitized locations as already mentioned, we do not form groups of more than 6/8 people, unless the customer himself requests to participate with the their family and friends in greater numbers.

Subject to changes and different legislative provisions, depending on the number of participants, the distance of 1.5 meters between one customer and another will be guaranteed for each activity and all our staff will be equipped with gloves and masks. In addition, to all those who participate in our activities will be measured the temperature.