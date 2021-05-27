SHOPPING TOUR – VENICE

Italy is also famous for being the motherland of great fashion designers who dress Hollywood stars for important events such as the Academy Awards and movie premieres. You could find the best designer shops and many more with our Shopping Tour in Italy! The city’s centres are full of shops starting from the main brands to the small artisan shops filled with peculiar and unique objects you could take home. Our personal shopper will take you around and show you the best boutiques with high quality products and help you find the best deals. The Shopping Tour is available in every italian city and it is completely customizable to meet your needs and preferences. You can choose among several themes: fashion, vintage shops, souvenirs, food and wine.

If in North Italy, it is the perfect occasion to look around and search for artisanship and the best designer shops. Venice is known all over the world for being a peculiar city above the water but also for “Murano glass work” and the prestigious “Burano lacework”. The main shopping places in Venice are in the historical centre and called “Le Mercerie”, “St. Mark square”, “Campo San Paolo”, “Murano” and “Burano”. If you love luxury clothes and accessories, “St. Mark Square” and the area near it are made just for you! Among others you can find “Miu Miu”, “Armani”, “Prada”, “Roberto Cavalli”, “Gucci”, “Christian Dior”, “Pinko”, “Ermenegildo Zegna” and “Bottega Veneta”. “Campo San Polo” is dedicated to affordable shops and accessible to all. If you are a fan of football, in this street there is a “Venezia FC” official shop where you can purchase the team merchandise and official players’ uniforms. If you are in search of something more particular, among the famous and fast fashion shops in the historical centre of Venice you can also find some small artisan shops that could surprise you. Among them, you must take a look at “Murano”, one of the little islands of the Venetian Lagoon, where expert artisans make colorful and unique glass objects called “Venetian glass”. There, your personal shopper will guide you to buy an authentic “Venetian Glass” ornament: carafes, Murano beads, crystal vases, bowls and many more. Last but not least, “Burano” is another island of the Venetian Lagoon characterized for lacemaking. In fact, the “Burano lacework” is one of the most renowned laces. Initially, it was just a pastime for noblewomen until “Morosina Morosini”, a doge’s wife, founded a lace workshop for 130 women. Then, it became a paid activity and a popular Venetian export and aristocrats used to wear it as ruffs and collars. For this reason, Venetian lace could be a valuable item to take home with you!

Do not miss the chance to take a guided Shopping Tour with a personal shopper and to take a little piece of Italy home!