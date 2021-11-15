After a short but evocative walk, the Uffizi Gallery tour will take you to the most important museum in the city and symbol of Renaissance art which is the “Uffizi Gallery”, located next to “Piazza della Signoria”. The “Uffizi Gallery tour ” will guide you through the first and second floor of this beautiful building realized by the famous painter and architect “Giorgio Vasari” and by order of “Cosimo I de’ Medici”, to host offices for the illustrious people of Florence. Today the “Uffizi Gallery” is one of the most admired and visited museums in the world and a must-see while visiting Florence. In 2016, the “Uffizi Gallery” hosted over 2 million visitors from all over the world and it was 27th in the list of the most visited art museums in the world in 2020. The “Uffizi Gallery” tour will take you in some of the 50 rooms full of breathtaking and priceless paintings and sculptures realized by iconic Renaissance artists. Between them, it is essential to mention the “Annunciation” which depicts the angel Gabriel announcing to the Virgin Mary that she would conceive and give birth to Jesus and painted by the great “Leonardo Da Vinci”, the famous versatile artist who was also a skillful inventor. He lived between the 1400 and 1500 and his works were known mainly in Milan, Florence and Rome and even in France where he spent the last three years of his life. His works later inspired artists and engineering inventions. Centuries later, he is recognized as one of the most important and famous artists in the world. During the Uffizi Gallery” tour, you will also be able to admire works of artists such as “Michelangelo” with the “Tondo Doni”, “Raphael”, and Botticelli with his “Birth of Venus” and “Primavera”, both including mythological themes, analyzed by art historians from all over the world and recognized as icons of the Italian Renaissance. Last but not least, the “Uffizi Gallery” tour will guide you through the rooms which host two of the most famous works of the rebellious “Caravaggio”, “Bacchus” and “Medusa”. His works are characterized by the use of “chiaroscuro” which largely influenced the new Baroque style and known artists such as “Gian Lorenzo Bernini”. The collection of the “Uffizi Gallery” was mainly supplied and protected by the “Medici” family who were known lovers of art.

