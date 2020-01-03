+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Pavarotti’s casa museo tour

Luciano Pavarotti.
If God hadn’t given him to us
we would have had to create him by ourselves.

Franco Zeffirelli

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Accessibile 100%

Duration
1 Hour
 
 
Places of interest

MODENA

 

  • CASA MUSEO
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Welcome to the place that Pavarotti called home home

Luciano Pavarotti’s home has turned into a museum! Near the city of Modena stands the beautiful mansion of the Master Luciano Pavarotti, in luscious green fields and spacious chambers where the Great Lyrical Singer used to spend all of his free time, singing his most famous compositions such as “buongiorno a te”, “nessun dorma”, “miserere” and many more and where he practiced his pièce. With this guided tour you’ll be able to explore his residence accompanied by an expert guide that will tell you all about the life and the deeds of this great musical genius. You’ll be able to see all of his achievments, awards and muchmore. The tour guide is available in many languages. We will also provide transfer from the city of Modena to Pavarotti’s home. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!

“People think I’m disciplined. It is not discipline. It is devotion.
There is a great difference.”
― Luciano Pavarotti

Contact for information


