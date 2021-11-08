Upon arrival in Naples, you will be greeted by your personal English speaking guide. Together, you will enjoy an historical tour of the main highlights of the city: Umberto I Gallery, the famous Plebiscito Square, the San Carlo Theatre, considered the oldest theatre in Europe, San Gregorio Armeno which is the famous street of the artisans well known throughout the world for its numerous art workshops; Maschio Angioino, an historic Medieval and Renaissance Castle, one of the symbols of the city of Naples.

“From what we say, tell each other, or paint, Naples exceeds everything: the shore, the bay, the gulf, Vesuvius, the city, the nearby countryside, castles, walks … I apologize to all those to whom the view of Naples makes them lose their senses! ” – Johann Wolfgang Goethe

Taking a Naples walking tour is the best way to immerse yoursefl into the city atmosphere, and get familiar with its neighborhoods. and while you’re walking take a look around to find the best place where to stop for a pizza, a eal espresso tasting or a delicious cassatella!

Enjoy this Naples walking tour!