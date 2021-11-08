+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

NAPLES WALKING TOUR

Naples, city of sun, Vesuvius and pizza: enjoy it with our Naples walking tour!

NAPLES WALKING TOUR
NAPLES WALKING TOUR
NAPLES WALKING TOUR
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

A walking through Naples’ treasures

Our Naples walking tour is the easiest way to discover the city. Naples walking tour is guided by an expert local guide, who will show you the city around andwill tell you history, art and legends of this amazing city....

Upon arrival in Naples, you will be greeted by your personal English speaking guide. Together, you will enjoy an historical tour of the main highlights of the city: Umberto I Gallery, the famous Plebiscito Square, the San Carlo Theatre, considered the oldest theatre in Europe, San Gregorio Armeno which is the famous street of the artisans well known throughout the world for its numerous art workshops; Maschio Angioino, an historic Medieval and Renaissance Castle, one of the symbols of the city of Naples.

“From what we say, tell each other, or paint, Naples exceeds everything: the shore, the bay, the gulf, Vesuvius, the city, the nearby countryside, castles, walks … I apologize to all those to whom the view of Naples makes them lose their senses! ” – Johann Wolfgang Goethe

Taking a Naples walking tour is the best way to immerse yoursefl into the city atmosphere, and get familiar with its neighborhoods. and while you’re walking take a look around to find the best place where to stop for a pizza, a eal espresso tasting or a delicious cassatella!

Enjoy this Naples walking tour!

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: NAPLES
    • Plebiscito Square
    • Umberto I Gallery
    • The Chapel of S. Severo with the “Veiled Christ”
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    MOVIE TOUR – “THE PASSION OF CHRIST” BY MEL GIBSON – MATERA, ITALY

    A fascinating tour to retrace some place of the one and only Italian city of Matera where the “The Passion of Christ” was shot.

    Go to the Tour

    Borghese Gallery Tour – Rome

    Borghese Gallery tour will allow you to see artworks by some of the most famous artists in the world: Caravaggio, Raphael, Bernini and more!

    Go to the Tour

    REAL FLOWER PAINTING WORKSHOP – ROME

    Improve your artistic skills and learn how to paint flowers in the heart of Rome.

    Go to the Tour

    VERONA TOUR: THE CITY OF ROMEO AND JULIET

    Tour in Verona: on the tracks of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The Verona tour is a half-day private guided tour.

    Go to the Tour

    MOVIE TOUR – AQUAMAN BY JAMES WAN – SICILY, ITALY

    A fascinating tour to retrace some Sicilian places where the movie starring by Jason Momoa “Aquaman” was shot.

    Go to the Tour

    CERTOSA OF SAN MARTINO TOUR – NAPLES

    The Certosa of San Martino tour is a half day guided tour to discover one of the largest religious monuments dedicated to Baroque art.

    Go to the Tour

    MOVIE TOUR – THE GODFATHER BY FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA – SICILY, ITALY

    A captivating tour to retrace some place of the Italian Island of Sicily where the movie starring by Al Pacino “The Godfather” was shot.

    Go to the Tour

    ISOLE EOLIE TOUR – SICILY

    Isole Eolie is a full day tour where you have the chance to visit three wonderful islands of Sicily among sea and volcano.

    Go to the Tour

    Villa of the Quintilii Tour – Rome

    Visit the ruins of Villa of the Quintilii in Rome, known as the villa of the “Gladiator Emperor”

    Go to the Tour

    The most beautiful churches of Rome tour

    Visit the most beautiful churches of Rome, following the pilgrimage St. Filippo Neri embarked in 1551.

    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Shopping cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue shopping
    0