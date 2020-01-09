Malèna Tour

The beauty of Monica Bellucci together with the splendid landscapes of Sicily are the perfect mix for “Malèna, that achieved a worldwide success. The film is set in an imaginary city, Castelcutò, but rebuilt between the suggestive cities of Noto and Syracuse. The tour will start right from Syracuse, passing through the narrow streets of Ortigia and arriving at Piazza Duomo, whose elongated shape provides an ideal walkway for the walks of the beautiful protagonist between the lascivious looks of the villagers and the contemptuous villagers, but will also testify the metamorphosis by necessity and the bitter final. Ortigia has a long history told by the signs on the roads and monuments of the eras that it has experienced. Then, we will move to Noto, and we will pass through Corso Vittorio Emanuele III, that lends his baroque face several times to the needs of the film. We cannot miss a break at Caffè Sicilia, situated along the road, to taste its delicious and unique granitas. We will continue in another wonderful location of the movie that deserves to be visited, Marina di Noto with its long beach and its clear and transparent waters. Finally, we will reach the last stop of the tour, the Scala dei Turchi a wall of white rock overlooking the sea along the coast, where the young Renato takes refuge to write letters to his beloved and meets friends.