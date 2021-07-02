After our Italy food tasting tour Bologna you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best food in Bologna, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

The Italy food tasting tour in Bologna includes the best local production of this area of Italy. Local cold cuts, local cheese, local bread, Italian gelato, local dessert, Italian espresso.

Italy food tasting tour include the visit a local market which will surprise you with a variety of colors, perfumes and real Italian everyday life scenes.

Bologna is famous all over the world for his local food, just imagine that the “nik name” of “Bologna” was “Bologna la grassa” “Bologna the Fat” for his rich cuisine, and now “Bologna” is the capital of “the food valley” area of Italy.

To mention some famous Bologna dishes:

“Ragu’ alla Bolgnese” more known as “Bolognese sauce”, is a common mistake ask and have “spaghetti alla Bolognese” but if you are in “Bologna” and you ask spaghetti with “Bolognese sauce” you are going to be “killed” by the waiter, because the “pasta” that “must” be eaten with “Bolognese sauce” is “tagliatelle” a Type of “pasta” long as “spaghetti” but much more thin and “hand made” If you will be lucky to try “Tagliatelle alla Bolognese” you will never forget this dish for the rest of your life.

“Mortadella” is another typical food comes “Bologna” but especially in America the “mortadella” is known with a wrong name “bologna” this mistake is due because “the mortadella” comes from “Bologna”.

“Tortellini” the king of “Bologna”, this is the dish that made “Bologna” famous all over the world. For an inhabitant of Bologna, this is the real typical dish of the city. “Tortellini” must eat with “meat broth” not in any other way! Many restaurants around Italy propose the “tortellini” with other sauces, but if you want to be part of “the Bolognese tradition”, and more important, taste the real flavor of it, you must eat “tortellini” with “meat broth”.

“Lasagna” the more known Italian dish. Many Italian city claim the right of the creation of this famous Italian dish, eaten in many different way all over the world! But “lasagna” was born in “Bologna” With different “layers” of “hand made pasta” then “ragù’ alla Bolognese” and “béchamel” the quantity of ingredients can change according to people’s tastes, and this is the reason why many Italian cities change the quantity and then claim the “lasagna” as a recipe born in that city.

