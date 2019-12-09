Our list of movie-inspired tours continues in Venice where we have created a new tour inspired by “the Tourist”. In the movie Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp First face each other at Santa Lucia Station where Depp’s character, frankj, arrives and jolie’s character, elise, offers him a ride on her speedboat. They reach palazzo Pisani-moretta where they enjoy a wonderful view of Rialto Bridge. Their romantic dinner takes place in a very particular restaurant, on a floating platform at the Peggy Guggenheim: definitely a must see museum we suggest. During their first chase, Frank finds himself running on the roofs of several palaces of the center, reaching the suggestive Market of Rialto. The office of the italian police is set inside the beautiful “marciana Library”, easily recognizable by the view of the “palazzo Ducale” behind Frank. The ball scene is shot at “La scuola Grande della Misericordia” an ancient building outside the usual tourist paths but definitely worth the visit, especially for the wonderful fresco inside. One last location we suggest you to visit is the naval museum and the Venice arsenal where venetians used to secretely build invincible ships.