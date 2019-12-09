+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

The Tourist

“People have two sides. A good side, a bad side, a past, a future. And that we must embrace both in someone we love.” – Elise (The Tourist)

The Tourist 04-min
The Tourist 01-min
The Tourist 02-min
The Tourist 03-min

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

VENICE

 

  • Santa Lucia Station
  • Palazzo Pisani-Moretta
  • Rialto Bridge
  • Peggy Guggenheim Museum
  • Market of Rialto
  • Marciana Library
  • La scuola Grande della Misericordia
  • Naval museum
  • Venice arsenal
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages
English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 90% 90%
  • Activity Level 80% 80%

“Why is everyone trying to kill me?”

Our list of movie-inspired tours continues in Venice where we have created a new tour inspired by “the Tourist”. In the movie Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp First face each other at Santa Lucia Station where Depp’s character, frankj, arrives and jolie’s character, elise,  offers him a ride on her speedboat. They reach palazzo Pisani-moretta where they enjoy a wonderful view of Rialto Bridge. Their romantic dinner takes place in a very particular restaurant, on a floating platform at the Peggy Guggenheim: definitely a must see museum we suggest. During their first chase, Frank finds himself running on the roofs of several palaces of the center, reaching the suggestive Market of Rialto. The office of the italian police is set inside the beautiful “marciana Library”, easily recognizable by the view of the “palazzo Ducale” behind Frank. The ball scene is shot at “La scuola Grande della Misericordia” an ancient building outside the usual tourist paths but definitely worth the visit, especially for the wonderful fresco inside. One last location we suggest you to visit is the naval museum and the Venice arsenal where venetians used to secretely build invincible ships.

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Highlights Walking Tour

Highlights Walking Tour – Rome ​ Our Walking Tour Rome has been designed to cover some of the most interesting sites of Rome. Highlights and...
Go to the Tour

Borromean Islands Tours – Maggiore Lake

Borromean Islands Tours – Maggiore Lake "If by chance you have a sensitive heart, you must also sell your jacket just to see the surroundings of...
Go to the Tour

Pitti Palace For Kids – Florence

Pitti Palace For Kids – Florence A tailor made walking tour for you and your kids exploring the life of the Medici familyHighlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Siena

Walking Tour Siena     Siena: feeling like in a fairy taleHighlights and what's included   Half Day   SIENA   Piazza del Campo Duomo Torre...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Pisa

Walking Tour Pisa Pisa: a Maritime Republic with the famous “leaning tower”Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day  ...
Go to the Tour

Raphael Rome tour

Raphael Rome tour Raphael, the color of the Renaissance Highlights and what's included Half Day ROME Santa Maria della Pace San Agostino Pantheon...
Go to the Tour

Padua Walking Tour

Padua Walking Tour   Padua city Center: compact and full of interestHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     Padua...
Go to the Tour

Horse Carriage Tour – Florence

Horse Carriage Tour – Florence  Going by carriage through the streets of Florence Highlights and what's included   30 Minutes       FLORENCE...
Go to the Tour

St. Elmo Castle Tour – Naples

Duke of Martina Museum Tour – Naples A fortress on the cityHighlights and what's included Half Day       NAPLES   St. Elmo Castle Naples seen...
Go to the Tour

Milan Walking Tour

Milan Walking Tour Milan: gothic, opera and fashion!Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     MILAN   Basilica of...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares