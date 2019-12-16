+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Tomb of the Scipios – Underground Rome

Tomb of the Scipios, the cemetery of the patrician family who drived Rome along the Republic age

Tomb of the Scipios 01-min
Tomb of the Scipios 02-min
Tomb of the Scipios 03-min
Tomb of the Scipios 04-min

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Half Day

Places of interest

ROME

 

  • Tomb of the Scipios

Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 90% 90%
  • Activity Level 80% 80%

Scipio, a name that echoes in eternity

On the Via Appia Antica, a few hundred meters away from the door of San Sebastian, one of the greatest archaeological findings of the Roman Republic is located: the Tomb of the Scipios.

Discovered in 1614 the tomb became a regular destination for scholars and visitors.  At the beginning of the III century B.C. the founder of the illustrious Scipioni family, Lucius Cornelius Scipio Barbato, consul of 298 BC, began the construction of a monumental tomb for his gens. The choice to place the funeral building at a short distance from the Via Appia indicated a precise political orientation. The Appian Way was inaugurated in 312 B.C. with the aim of facilitating and supporting the expansion of the dominion of Rome in southern Italy.

The monument, dug in the same tuff of the hill, has a nearly square plant. With four large pillars dividing it into six galleries: four flanking the sides and two crossing the center. Still barely visible are the paintings that embellished the basement, from which it was accessed the hypogea containing the tombs. Here we cab see three overlapping layers, with military scenes barely recognizable in the oldest, datable between the second century. BC and the beginning of the first century, when, as we know from Cicero, the deposition ceased.

The inscriptions, appropriately compared with the literary testimonies, allow to reconstruct with a certain precision the history of the tomb. It does not date back to the fourth century. B.C., as someone wanted to believe, but, given above all the importance of the location of the sarcophagus belonging to Scipione Barbato (consul in 98) it is possible to place the date of the tomb at the beginning of the III century. BC, probably when Scipio Barbato was still alive.

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Herculaneum Tour

Herculaneum Tour Herculaneum, buried by the Vesuvius just before PompeiiHighlights and what's included Half Day NAPLES Excavation of Ercolano All...
Go to the Tour

Adventure Park for Kids – Florence

Adventure Park for Kids – Florence  Let your children have fun through trees and trunks Highlights and what's included   Half Day   FLORENCE...
Go to the Tour

Baths of Caracalla Tour – Rome

Baths of Caracalla Tour – Rome   ​ Secrets and activities in the baths of Caracalla  Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half...
Go to the Tour

Columbarium Pomponius Hylas

Columbarium Pomponius Hylas – Underground Rome  Columbarium Pomponius Hylas, a perfectly preserved family tomb of the first century AD...
Go to the Tour

Capri Tour

Capri Tour “In no place on earth are there so many opportunities for delicious peace and quiet as on this small island” Charles...
Go to the Tour

Horse Riding in Tuscany for Kids

Horse Riding in Tuscany for Kids  Horse riding in Tuscany among fields and forests Highlights and what's included   Half Day   FLORENCE Horse...
Go to the Tour

Cefalù Tour

Cefalù Tour   Cefalù: town of mosaics from the Arabs to the Normans Highlights and what's included Half Day     SICILY Cefalù   All our tours...
Go to the Tour

Wine Tasting Experience

Wine Tasting Experience     Taste italian wines directly with producersHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day    ...
Go to the Tour

Food Tour

Food Tour     ​Taste italian food and discover local differences Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day       Local...
Go to the Tour

Hypogeum of Via Livenza – Underground

Hypogeum of Via Livenza – Underground Rome       Hypogeum of Via Livenza: a pagan and christian tomb, all togheter     Highlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares