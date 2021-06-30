After our Italy food tasting tour Sicily you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best food in Sicily, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

The Italy food tasting tour in Sicily includes the best local production of this Italian island,Local cold cuts, local cheese, local bread, Italian gelato, local dessert, Italian espresso.

Italy food tasting tour include the visit at a local market which will surprise you with a variety of colors, perfumes and real Italian everyday life scenes.

Sicily is famous all over the world for his local food, as everybody knows “Sicily” is an Italian island To mention some famous Sicily dishes:

“Sicilian Cannoli “who don’t hear about this so famous dessert made in Sicily? Now is possible to eat “Sicilian cannoli” in every place around the world, is the desert much more exported from Sicily to every corner of the world, but did you have one “original” and eat it where this delicious dessert was born?

Eat a “Sicilian cannolo” in Sicily is a real different, the “ricotta cheese” used here in “Sicily” is completely different, with a real different flavor is impossible explain, you have to try to understand. “Sicilian cannoli” enchant with their typical bubbles and shimmering “ricotta cream” from the shop windows of pastry shops. They attract attention along the streets of Sicilian towns, sold as sweet street food to be filled at the moment. Like all regional recipes, even for “Sicilian cannoli” there are secrets and versions that change from city to city or from family to family: there are those who choose to add “cocoa and Marsala” to the dough. Others, on the other hand, also use to flavor the base with “coffee or cinnamon!” The “ricotta cream”, on the other hand, is almost always enriched with “pieces of chocolate” and the finished “cannoli” are often garnished with “chopped pistachios, chocolate flakes or candied fruit”.

“Sicilian arancino”, “Rice arancini or arancine”the name change depending on the area of “Sicily” you are, is “the pride of Sicilian cuisine”, are small timbales suitable to be consumed both as a snack and as an appetizer, first course or even single dish. In “Sicily” you can found “arancini” everywhere and at all times, always hot and fragrant in the many frying shops: from city to city they often change shape and size, taking on oval, pear or round features, depending on the filling. There are about one hundred variations: from the most classic with “meat sauce and ham”, to the most original ones like “pistachio and spinach”, “fish sauce” fried or even baked! You can spend almost all your “Sicilian vacation” to try different version of “arancini”, and at the end you didn’t tried all!

Enjoy our Italy food tasting tour of Sicily.