+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

HIGHLIGHTS OF MILAN TOUR

Highlights of Milan ​tour: the capital of Italian fashion, the opera theater la Scala and the last supper of Leonardo Da Vinci

HIGHLIGHTS OF MILAN TOUR
Milan walking
Milan walking
Milan walking
Milan walking
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Highlights of Milan tour: Milan is the Italian city famous for shopping, Italian fashion and the last supper of Leonardo Da Vinci, but not only

Highlights of Milan tour is an half day tour include the most famous monuments and sites of the city with also the historical “castle of the Sforza family”, one of the symbols of Milan, and its park....

Highlights of Milan ​tour

With the famous “basilica of Sant’Ambrogio”, which was entitled to the patron of the city.

In this highlights of Milan ​tour we will visit the most famous area of the city “piazza del Duomo” with the “cathedral of Milan (Duomo di Milano)”, which was made out of marble, built in 1386 A.D. and it is characterized by an atypical Lombardo-gothic style. “the cathedral of Milan” hosts more than 3500 statues.” the Duomo of Milan” is the biggest church of Italy, (“San. Peter basilica” in Rome, biggest then the “Duomo of Milan” belong at the Vatican, a completely separate state, so we can not consider it an Italian church).

after the visit inside this amazing church we will across the incredible “galleria Vittorio Emanuele II” a cover passage that is considered the central commercial life of Milan, shops, cafeterias all decorated in liberty style is the passage that link “piazza del Duomo” with the opera theater “la Scala” famous all over the world

As the temple of lyrical music, where “Giuseppe Verdi, Bellini and Puccini” played their works.

Highlights of Milan tour include the “basilica of Sant’Ambrogio”, which was entitled to the patron of the city. The basilica is the second important church of the city after the “Duomo” is a model of “Paleocristian Romanic church” built in the iv century A.D. when Milan was called “Mediolanum” and was the capital of the west “roman empire

The Highlights of Milan ​tour will end with the “Castello Sforzesco” the “castle of the Sforza family”, the ancient residence of “the Sforza family”  was between the year 1500 and 1600 one of the biggest “military city” in the known world! today is one of the biggest castle of the world and inside there are many important museums (any museums are not included in our tour) the visit of the castle include the gardens of it

Not included in our tour, but deserves a mention are: the monumental “cemetery of Milan”, one of the most interesting artistic examples of funerary monuments in Italy, and “the last supper” of Leonardo Da Vinci,

Enjoy our Milan highlights of the city 

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: MILAN
    • Basilica of S. Ambrogio
    • Duomo
    • “La Scala” Theatre
    • Monumental Cemetery
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request

COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    BOMARZO THE PARK OF MONSTERS IN ITALY – ROME

    Bomarzo, the park of monster, is not far from Rome. “The park of Monsters”, is an extremely fascinating garden rich of mysteries. Our Bomarzo park of monster tour is an …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    Michelangelo the sculptor – Tour

    The Michelangelo Buonarroti Masterpieces Tour in Rome, this tour will bring you to see the most important masterpieces of Michelangelo.

    Go to the Tour

    Baths of Caracalla Tour – Rome

    Secrets and activities in the baths of Caracalla

    Go to the Tour

    Borghese Gallery Tour – Rome

    Borghese Gallery tour will allow you to see artworks by some of the most famous artists in the world: Caravaggio, Raphael, Bernini and more!

    Go to the Tour

    Lazio Coast: Temple of Jupiter Anxur and Buffalo Mozzarella!

    Lazio Coast: Temple of Jupiter Anxur and Buffalo Mozzarella! ​ ​A fascinating place, overlooking the sea and a guided tour of the ancient temple!...
    Go to the Tour

    VERONA TOUR: THE CITY OF ROMEO AND JULIET

    Tour in Verona: on the tracks of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The Verona tour is a half-day private guided tour.

    Go to the Tour

    UNDERGROUND FONTANELLE CEMETERY NAPLES TOUR

    Visit the most popular and picturesque district of Naples “Rione Sanità” with the underground Fontanelle cemetery tour.

    Go to the Tour

    Amalfi Coast Tour

    Amalfi Coast: stunnig landscapes with intense aromas

    Go to the Tour

    JEWISH GHETTO TOUR – ROME

    Visit Rome’s ghetto, and discover its streets and their history.

    Go to the Tour

    ITALY FOOD TASTING TOUR – SICILY

    Italy food tasting tour, Every Italian area has a different Local specialty, taste Italian food, visit a local market and discover local differences.

    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Shopping cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue shopping
    0