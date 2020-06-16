A relaxing and unique experience on Albano Lake: kayak tour and food and wine tasting

We propose an adventurous and exciting experience, suitable for everyone. A few kilometers from Rome, exactly on Albano Lake, a kayak instructor is waiting for you to take you on a unique tour that you can share with your friends or family.

After a brief introduction on paddling technique, you will be surrounded by the peace of the lake, discovering some features of the place and historical places completely new.

You will see the vegetation of the Lake, as you have never done before and you will learn about incredible ancient stories… for example, did you know that there is a trampoline of the Popes? After the kayak excursion we can relax on a private and exclusive beach just for us, enjoying the sun and the open air and why not… even take a swim!

For the greedy ones, it is possible to combine this fascinating experience with a tasting of typical products, where there will be good food and local wine and which will be held in an enchanting villa.

Do not miss this outdoor excursion!!!