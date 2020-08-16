+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Highlights Walking Tour – Rome

Our Walking Tour Rome has been designed to cover some of the most interesting sites of Rome.

Highlights-Walking-Tour-–-Rome-01
Highlights-Walking-Tour-–-Rome-04
Highlights-Walking-Tour-–-Rome-03
Highlights-Walking-Tour-–-Rome-02

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Visit Accessible website

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

ROME

 

  • Trevi Fountain
  • Navona Square
  • Pantheon
  • Spanish Steps
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 90% 90%
  • Activity Level 80% 80%

Walking through the myth

At first we visit the Trevi Fountain. This baroque fountain designed in 1762 by Nicola Salvi became famous in Federico Fellini movie “La Dolce Vita“. The fountain is also known for the legend of the three coins: if you throw three coins and get three wishes to come back in the Eternal City will be in your destiny!

We carry on to Piazza Navona. This square originally was a Roman stadium and still retains its oval race-track shape. In Renaissance  times started the building of the actual square with spectacular fountains and churches, and more recently has been created art galleries, outdoor restaurants and cafés. So this piazza has become the animated centre of Rome’s day and night life. A square really full of life and art. A place to admire and for unwind.

Then our Walking Tour continue and we make our way through the alleys until we arrive to the Pantheon, one of the greatest and best preserved monuments of ancient Rome. Built by Agrippa in 27 B. C, the monument is a great example of architecture. Originally a Pagan Temple, it was turned into a Church in 609 by Pope Bonifacius IV.

Our walking tour through Rome carry us to Piazza Colonna where we admire the marble column built by the Roman Senate in memory of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius. From here we arrive to the Spanish Steps, a big flight of steps dominant on Spain Square. This shape is shaped like a hourglass and is one of the most popular spots in the city, built in 1726 by Francesco De Sanctis. From the top of the stairs the view of the Eternal City is really “wow” and unforgettable! We end the tour going to do shopping in the streets surrounding Piazza di Spagna, famous for to be full of the best shops in Rome.

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Rooms of St. Aloysius Gonzaga

Rooms of St. Aloysius Gonzaga in St. Ignatius of Loyola church TourIn the rooms where St. Aloysius Gonzaga lived, today full of devotion to him...
Go to the Tour

Underground Naples Tour

Underground Naples Tour Underground Naples :a totally different world than the high-energy city above Highlights and what's included Half Day      ...
Go to the Tour

Perfume Experience – Rome

Perfume Experience – Rome     ​ Immerse yourself in a sensorial session through rare and precious essences. Highlights and what's includedVisit...
Go to the Tour

Tomb of the Scipios – Underground

Tomb of the Scipios – Underground Rome   Tomb of the Scipios, the cemetery of the patrician family who drived Rome along the Republic age...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Lucca

Walking Tour Lucca Lucca: a walled city with a gentle heart Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     TUSCANY   Lucca...
Go to the Tour

Helicopter Tour with lunch Rome countryside

Helicopter Tour with lunch - Rome countrysideHow to surprise your partner? Live a unique experience! Highlights and what's included Half Day ROME...
Go to the Tour

Michelangelo Tour – Rome

Michelangelo Tour – Rome   Discover the masterpieces of the world’s most famous sculptor, Michelangelo Buonarroti.Highlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

Borromean Islands Tours – Maggiore Lake

Borromean Islands Tours – Maggiore Lake "If by chance you have a sensitive heart, you must also sell your jacket just to see the surroundings of...
Go to the Tour

Open Air & Acquerello Workshop

Open Air & Acquerello Workshop       Painting outdoor watching amaizing landscapes Highlights and what's included Half Day       Rome Art...
Go to the Tour

Auditorium of Mecenate

Auditorium of Mecenate – Underground Rome     The amazing meeting hall in Macenate's home Highlights and what's included Half Day     ROME  ...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares