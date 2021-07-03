After our Italy food tasting tour Venice you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best food in Venice, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

The Italy food tasting tour in Venice includes the best local production of this Italian area, Local cold cuts, local cheese, local bread, Italian gelato, local dessert, Italian espresso.

Italy food tasting tour include the visit a local market which will surprise you with a variety of colors, perfumes and real Italian everyday life scenes.

To mention some famous Venetian dishes:

Spritz

Who doesn’t know or has never sipped a “Spritz”? Since 2011 “also known as Venetian Spritz” by IBA, the international bartender association, it is undoubtedly the most famous alcoholic long drink in Italy. This cocktail has a rather deep-rooted history. “Spritz” was born in Veneto and from there it spread the ritual of the Italian apéritif first throughout our peninsula and then around the world. Its origins date back to 1800, when in the Lombard-Veneto Kingdom the troops of the Austrian empire used to lengthen the local wines, for them too alcoholic, with a splash of sparkling water. It is from “spritzen”, the German term that describes this custom, that the name “Spritz” derives!

Appetizers and Cicheti

In Venice, “cicheto” is a snack, something quick that often goes with a glass of wine or spritz. In every bar, cafeteria, on tables in every square of this amazing city “appetizers and Cicheti” are consumed at any hours during the day or night.

We are in “Venice” in the first half of the 13th century when, due to the intensification of commercial traffic, the Government of “Venice” was forced to establish two customs offices:one in the “San Marco basin”(Punta della Dogana alla Salute), for the goods arriving in ships by sea; and one in “Rialto”, for the weighing of those coming with wagons from the mainland. On the streets of “Rialto” we met then to trade, we drank and ate hastily small portions of food (the future “cicheti” served by “bacari” from the Latin “ciccus”, meaning very small quantities), which were used to absorb the wine drunk and not get drunk already early in the morning.

The variety of “cicheti” now ranges from the most ancient and traditional to the modern ones, given by the creativity of the host or by express request of the customer. Being small quantities, they are always taken with toothpicks, There are really more than hundreds different variety of “cicheti” so we give you just an idea about the most typical :“Months vovi co ‘l’aciugheta” (half eggs with anchovies): they are nothing more than “hard-boiled eggs” cut in half, seasoned with “salt, pepper and oil, garnished with an anchovy in oil.” Nerveti coe segoe (nerves with onions): the nerves are part of the fifth quarter bovine. In “Venice”, since the Middle Ages, they have been eaten boiled, cut into small pieces, seasoned with “thinly sliced onion, salt, pepper, oil, and marinated in vinegar”. “Polpete”(meatballs). They are also prepared in the variants of” tuna and eggplant”, but the classic Venetian ones are those of meat, traditionally prepared with leftover boiled meat and ground with “iuganega” (long sausage) or ham or mortadella. It all blends together with an egg, a nice grated Parmesan cheese, a boiled and “fransada potato” (coarsely mashed with the tines of a fork) to keep the dough soft, and a little minced garlic. Neither small nor very large balls form and crush. After passing them directly into the breadcrumbs, they are “fried” in abundant oil. They are good both hot and cold.

