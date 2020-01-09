Casino Royale Tour

To all lovers of James Bond’s adventures, here you are a brand new tour right for you. It will make you relive the main Italian settings of “Casino Royale”, the 21st episode of the official saga. In fact, some of the footage was taken in Venice and on Lake Como.

When James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) were approaching Venice, most famous buildings in the city were seen in background. In particular the island of St. Giorgio Maggiore, the church of Santa Maria della Salute and the bell tower of Basilica di San Marco. If you rent a boat or if you take a vaporetto to Sant’Elena, you will be able to see all of them!

You will also get the chance to walk around the market of Rialto and buy fresh fish, vegetables and fruits as in the past.

Not to be missed, the wonderful Piazza San Marco, where Bond went to the Basel Bank (that it does not really exist! Today there is Banca Commerciale Italiana sign instead).

Nearby we can relive the Vesper’s chase through the visit of the arcades, the bridge located at Sotoportego del Cavalletton Street, the Sotoportego de le Colonne and the Ponte de le Colonne.

You will also visit the Conservatorio di Musica “Benedetto Marcello” and the Palazzo Pisani, where Vesper met Mr Gettler.

The end of the film was shot on Lake Como. We suggest you to visit the Villa del Balbaniello (where Bond spent his convalescence) and the Villa La Gaeta (where Bond shot Mr. White and pronounced his famous phrase: “My name is Bond, James Bond”.