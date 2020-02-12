Following the steps of the D.C. hero Aquaman, (Jason Momoa), and the brave princess Mera, (Amber Heard), to the research of the King’s Holy Trident, the tour will bring you across the Italian wonderful island: Sicily. The director, James Wan, choose Erice, an ancient small town of the island built on a mountain, as frame for the love story between the two protagonists. For example one of the most important scene is the fight between David Kane-Black Manta, (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Aquaman, set in the Church of St. John Baptist in Erice.

If you are visiting this area, you can’t miss to admire the Castel of Venus built in the XII century, sanctuary dedicated to Greek Afrodite and Roman Venere and take a walk across the beach of St Vito lo Capo, (the Zingaro reserve), where you will discover white sand and clear water, or get lost in the alleyways with their typical shops and breathe the medieval atmosphere of a classical Phoenician and greek city.

