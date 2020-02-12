+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Aquaman tour

“Ask the sea for mercy”

 

Aquaman-1
Aquaman-2
Aquaman-3
Aquaman-4

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Full Day

Places of interest
  • Erice
  • Castel Of Venus
  • Church of St John Baptist
  • St Vito  lo Capo
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages
English, Spanish, German,  French, Italian
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

“The ocean is not just our home, it is who we are.”

Following the steps of the D.C. hero Aquaman, (Jason Momoa), and the brave princess Mera, (Amber Heard), to the research of the King’s Holy Trident, the tour will bring you across the Italian wonderful island: Sicily. The director, James Wan, choose Erice, an ancient small town of the island built on a mountain, as frame for the love story between the two protagonists. For example one of the most important scene is the fight between David Kane-Black Manta, (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Aquaman, set in the Church of St. John Baptist in Erice.

If you are visiting this area, you can’t miss to admire the Castel of Venus built in the XII century, sanctuary dedicated to Greek Afrodite and Roman Venere and take a walk across the beach of St Vito lo Capo, (the Zingaro reserve), where you will discover white sand and clear water, or get lost in the alleyways with their typical shops and breathe the medieval atmosphere of a classical Phoenician and greek city.

Are you curious to discover the Italian places where your favorite movies were shot? In the “Movie Lovers” section you can find the best tours tailored that make you revive the scenes of the most famous movies all over the world!

