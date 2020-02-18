Amalfi Coast Tour

The Amalfi Coast is an area of great beauty and natural diversity, and it’s considered the most colorful side of Italy!

A private car will pick you up in Hotel and will be at your disposal during the whole day to drive you along the beautiful Amalfi Coast. Get comfortable and get ready to discover one of the most famous place in the world and three of the most beautiful cities in Italy: Positano, Amalfi and Ravello, all located in the Amalfi Coast!

You will enjoy some free time in all the destinantions to walk around, enjoy the panorama, take amazing pictures and taste some delicious pizza!

What we suggest to do and see:

Positano is the Amalfi Coast’s most photogenic and famous town, with vertiginous houses tumbling down to the sea. Sorrento is nonetheless a civilized and beautiful town. You can’t miss Limoncello Tasting, an amazing typical liqueur!

If you want to spend some magical hours along the Amalfi Coast, this is the tour designed just for you!