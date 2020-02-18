+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Amalfi Coast Tour

 

Amalfi Coast: stunnig landscapes with intense aromas

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Visit Accessible website

Duration
Full Day
 
 
Places of interest

AMALFI COAST

 

  • Amalfi
  • Ravello
  • Positano
 
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

​Countries and lemons on the cliffs

The Amalfi Coast is an area of great beauty and natural diversity, and it’s considered the most colorful side of Italy!

A private car will pick you up in Hotel and will be at your disposal during the whole day to drive you along the beautiful Amalfi Coast. Get comfortable and get ready to discover one of the most famous place in the world and three of the most beautiful cities in Italy: Positano, Amalfi and Ravello, all located in the Amalfi Coast!
You will enjoy some free time in all the destinantions to walk around, enjoy the panorama, take amazing pictures and taste some delicious pizza!

What we suggest to do and see:

Positano is the Amalfi Coast’s most photogenic and famous town, with vertiginous houses tumbling down to the sea. Sorrento is nonetheless a civilized and beautiful town. You can’t miss Limoncello Tasting, an amazing typical liqueur!

If you want to spend some magical hours along the Amalfi Coast, this is the tour designed just for you!

