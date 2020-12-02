+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Tour of Genoa

 

Walking tour of Genoa

Genoa is the biggest European medieval city also know as “la citta’ della laterna” from the big light tower of its port. 

 
 
 
 
 

In our half day tour of Genoa you will visit the highlights of the city including the rear area behind the Ancient port which is considered the most picturesque part of the town. The area is characterized by small narrow streets called in Genoa’s slang “caruggi”, a kind of lovely maze where you can admire the amazing Rolli palaces considered some of the most beautiful palaces in Europe. Genoa is rich of art and also is the city where Cristoforo Colombo was born. In the half day walking tour of the city the biggest Italian aquarium of Genoa is not included, but we suggest to visit it at the end of our tour.

 

