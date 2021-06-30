After our Italy food tasting tour Tuscany you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best Tuscany food, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

The Italy food tasting tour in Tuscany includes the best local production of this area of Italy. Local cold cuts, local cheese, local bread, Italian gelato, local dessert, Italian espresso

Italy food tasting tour include the visit at a local market which will surprise you with a variety of colors, perfumes and real Italian everyday life scenes.

Tuscany is famous all over the world for his local food and wine, to mention some famous Tuscany dishes are:

“Ribollita” the recovery dish par excellence of the Tuscan culinary tradition. The origins of this dish date back to the Middle Ages, when the nobles used to consume their dishes in breads called “canteens“.

Once the lunch was over, the leftover bread was given to the servants, who to feed themselves combined it with their poor vegetables and boiled it, obtaining a substantial and tasty soup.

Today this recipe is still part of home cooking, known and appreciated in different variants, depending on the vegetables that are used to make it, different season, different vegetables to have always a fresh dish.

“papa al Pomodoro”, another poor first course of peasant origin, typically Tuscan, prepared with stale Tuscan bread, peeled tomatoes, garlic, basil and abundant extra virgin olive oil, it was originally made as a recovery dish for leftover bread.

“Tuscany crostini”, that is a mix of different type of Italian “bruschette”

“Fiorentina steak” get the name from the city of Florence, the capital of the Tuscany region, but is possible to eat in all areas of Tuscany.

This steak is only for champions of eaten or is better to share in more than one person, because usually is more than one kg of beef meat.

The aging is the secret of the quality of “fiorentina steak” the aging times normally vary from 10 to 20 days, during which the meat is stored in cold rooms at a temperature of 0-4 ° C.

With our Italy food tasting tour Tuscany You will have the chance to taste the local real flavors of the area where you are, discover ancient culinary traditions of this area, and surprise your taste buds with delicious and typical specialties of the Italian region where you are.

Enjoy our Italy tasting tour Tuscany without any worries!