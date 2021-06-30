+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

ITALY FOOD TASTING TOUR – TUSCANY

Italy food tasting tour, Every Italian area has a different Local specialty, taste Italian food, visit a local market and discover local differences.

ITALIAN FOOD TASTING TOUR - TUSCANY Best-Cooking-Vacations-in-Italy-tuscany-food
ITALIAN FOOD TASTING TOUR - TUSCANY Florentine-steak
ITALIAN FOOD TASTING TOUR - TUSCANY papa al Pomodoro
ITALIAN FOOD TASTING TOUR - TUSCANY ribollita
ITALIAN FOOD TASTING TOUR - ROME cheese
ITALIAN FOOD TASTING TOUR - ROME
ITALIAN FOOD TASTING TOUR - ROME espresso
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Tuscany food tasting tour: is an half day guided tour that include a visit at a local market, any town a different tasting.

Italy food tasting tour Tuscany: enjoy our food tasting tour in Tuscany area, through the main attractions in each Tuscany cities, and let mouthwatering treats guide you through the discovery of the best places to eat in Tuscany!...

After our Italy food tasting tour Tuscany you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best Tuscany food, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

The Italy food tasting tour in Tuscany includes the best local production of this area of Italy. Local cold cuts, local cheese, local bread, Italian gelato, local dessert, Italian espresso

Italy food tasting tour  include the visit at a local market which will surprise you with a variety of colors, perfumes and real Italian everyday life scenes.

Tuscany is famous all over the world for his local food and wine, to mention some famous Tuscany dishes are:

“Ribollita” the recovery dish par excellence of the Tuscan culinary tradition. The origins of this dish date back to the Middle Ages, when the nobles used to consume their dishes in breads called “canteens“.

Once the lunch was over, the leftover bread was given to the servants, who to feed themselves combined it with their poor vegetables and boiled it, obtaining a substantial and tasty soup.

Today this recipe is still part of home cooking, known and appreciated in different variants, depending on the vegetables that are used to make it, different season, different vegetables to have always a fresh dish.

“papa al Pomodoro”, another poor first course of peasant origin, typically Tuscan, prepared with stale Tuscan bread, peeled tomatoes, garlic, basil and abundant extra virgin olive oil, it was originally made as a recovery dish for leftover bread.

“Tuscany crostini”, that is a mix of different type of Italian “bruschette

“Fiorentina steak” get the name from the city of Florence, the capital of the Tuscany region, but is possible to eat in all areas of Tuscany.

This steak is only for champions of eaten or is better to share in more than one person, because usually is more than one kg of beef meat.

The aging is the secret of the quality of “fiorentina steak” the aging times normally vary from 10 to 20 days, during which the meat is stored in cold rooms at a temperature of 0-4 ° C.

With our Italy food tasting tour Tuscany You will have the chance to taste the local real flavors of the area where you are, discover ancient culinary traditions of this area, and surprise your taste buds with delicious and typical specialties of the Italian region where you are. 

Enjoy our Italy tasting tour Tuscany without any worries!

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: TUSCANY
  • Guided Wine Tasting and Cellar visit
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    Montalcino Tour

    Montalcino Tour A very typical and rich of history village among the Tuscany countrysideHighlights and what's included Half Day     TUSCANY...
    Go to the Tour

    WINE TESTING EXPERIENCE – VENICE

    WINE TESTING EXPERIENCE – VENICE Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to taste them all!

    Go to the Tour

    Ducati Museum – Bologna

    Ducati Museum – BolognaDucati Museum: all bikes, all monsters, all tales Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     Bologna...
    Go to the Tour

    Sardinia Experience

    Sardinia Experience: Cagliari, Nuraghe and Wine Tasting "This land resembles no other place. Sardinia is something else. Enchanting spaces and...
    Go to the Tour

    Il Postino: The Postman Tour

    Il Postino: The Postman Tour "Poetry doesn't belong to those who write it; it belongs to those who need it." Highlights and what's included 3 Days  ...
    Go to the Tour

    Accademy Gallery Museum

    Academy Gallery Museum   The best venetians artists of the past all togheterHighlights and what's included Half Day     Venice Academy Gallery All...
    Go to the Tour

    Cefalù Tour

    Cefalù Tour   Cefalù: town of mosaics from the Arabs to the Normans Highlights and what's included Half Day     SICILY Cefalù   All our tours are...
    Go to the Tour

    Tea with Mussolini

    Tea whit Mussolini Thanks to Zeffirelli we take a great tea Highlights and what's included Full Day Florence   Florence Fiesole San Gimignano...
    Go to the Tour

    FERRARI RIDE – ROME

    FERRARI RIDE – ROME Drive an authentic Ferrari on the streets of Rome. This Ferrari ride of Rome will fill you with adrenaline!

    Go to the Tour

    BUNKER AND AIR RAID SHELTERS OF VILLA TORLONIA – UNDERGROUND ROME TOUR

    Visit an underground bunker built during World War II. Mussolini’s underground bunker. The Bunker and Air Raid Shelters of Villa Torlonia underground Rome tour will let you visit a “World …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    shares
    Shopping Cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue Shopping
    0