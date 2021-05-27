+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

TAROT GARDEN AND FOOD & WINE TASTING – TUSCANY

An outdoor trip out of town between Tuscany and Lazio. Nothing better than spend valuable time with your family and friends, playing in one of the most peculiar parks of Tuscany, on the border with Lazio.

TAROT GARDEN AND FOOD & WINE TASTING - TUSCANY
TAROT GARDEN AND FOOD & WINE TASTING - TUSCANY
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Want to take a break from the cities? Spend a weekend outside Rome or Florence!

Tarot Garden was designed by the French American artist Niki de Saint Phalle and it is full of statues inspired by Tarot’s major arcana characters. The artist began the construction of this magical garden in 1979, following her visit to Gaudi’s “Parque Guell” in Barcellona and “Garden of Bomarzo” near Rome which were a great inspiration for the concept of the Tarot Garden....

For Saint Phalle, this garden embodied the spiritual and magic dream of her life so designed 22 impressive statues made of steel and concrete, covered in glass, mirrors and colorful ceramics and for more than 17 years, she dedicated her life to this project, helped by expert workers and a équipe of famous names of contemporary art. The entrance pavilion – a thick fencing wall with only a big central round opening – is conceived as a doorway which divides the Garden from reality. You will find yourself immersed in a surreal and mystical world that will leave you speechless!

The Garden is located in “Tuscan Maremma” and it covers 2 hectares of land and forms an actual “city” where the colorful sculptures-houses stand out and mark the stages of the path.

And since Tuscany is one of the most famous regions for wine production, your day will end with a wine tasting in a well-known winery, accompanied by delicious local products and where you could also enjoy a beautiful view.

A walk in this place will be a wonderful experience, a magical escape from reality!

 

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: TUSCANY
  • Guided Wine Tasting and Cellar visit
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    Become Pilot for a Day

    Become Pilot for a Day   ​ Learn to fly on helicopter above Rome Highlights and what's included Half Day     ROME   Rome from above All our...
    Go to the Tour

    Open Air & Acquerello Workshop

    Open Air & Acquerello Workshop       Painting outdoor watching amaizing landscapes Highlights and what's included Half Day       Rome Art...
    Go to the Tour

    Hadrian’s Villa – Tivoli

    Hadrian’s Villa – Tivoli     ​Hadrian’s Villa: imperial luxury in the countryside Highlights and what's included Half Day     ROME Hadrian's Villa...
    Go to the Tour

    CRYPT OF ANAGNI – UNDERGROUND TOUR

    CRYPT OF ANAGNI – UNDERGROUND TOUR Visit the Crypt of Anagni, an underground site where the sacred relics of the saints were kept safe. The Crypt of Anagni tour will …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    Domitian’s Stadium Tour – Underground Rome Tour

    Domitian’s Stadium Tour – Underground Rome Tour ​ The stadium of Domitian, where the love of sport survives across the centuries. Historical...
    Go to the Tour

    REAL FLOWER PAINTING WORKSHOP – ROME

    REAL FLOWER PAINTING WORKSHOP – ROME Improve your artistic skills and learn how to paint flowers in the heart of Rome. The Real Flower Painting Workshop will teach you to …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    The Last Supper of Leonardo Da Vinci Tour – Milan

    The Last Supper of Leonardo Da Vinci Tour – Milan “Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than...
    Go to the Tour

    Crypta Balbi – Underground Rome Tour

    Crypta Balbi – Underground Rome Tour ​Crypta Balbi tour, a museum that lets you see how Rome changed in time.Historical interestFunActivity...
    Go to the Tour

    TAROT GARDEN AND FOOD & WINE TASTING – TUSCANY

    TAROT GARDEN AND FOOD & WINE TASTING – TUSCANY Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    CARAVAGGIO TOUR – ROME

    CARAVAGGIO TOUR – ROME See the work of “Caravaggio” in Rome, one of the greatest Italian artists of all time. The Caravaggio tour will take you to beautiful churches in …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    shares
    Shopping Cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue Shopping
    0