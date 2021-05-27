TAROT GARDEN AND FOOD & WINE TASTING – TUSCANY

For Saint Phalle, this garden embodied the spiritual and magic dream of her life so designed 22 impressive statues made of steel and concrete, covered in glass, mirrors and colorful ceramics and for more than 17 years, she dedicated her life to this project, helped by expert workers and a équipe of famous names of contemporary art. The entrance pavilion – a thick fencing wall with only a big central round opening – is conceived as a doorway which divides the Garden from reality. You will find yourself immersed in a surreal and mystical world that will leave you speechless!

The Garden is located in “Tuscan Maremma” and it covers 2 hectares of land and forms an actual “city” where the colorful sculptures-houses stand out and mark the stages of the path.

And since Tuscany is one of the most famous regions for wine production, your day will end with a wine tasting in a well-known winery, accompanied by delicious local products and where you could also enjoy a beautiful view.

A walk in this place will be a wonderful experience, a magical escape from reality!