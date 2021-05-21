+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

TOUR OF ESOTERIC ROME

Tour of Esoteric Rome is a tour to discover Rome from a completely different point of view.

TOUR OF ESOTERIC ROME
TOUR OF ESOTERIC ROME
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

In Rome, there are more than museums and churches. Rome is also magic, surrounded by an extremely ancient tradition.

The Tour of Esoteric Rome is a mix between fantasy and reality. What you probably do not know is that some of its most common monuments, churches, paintings, and sculptures hide signs and codes left by the artists who made them for the few people that could decode it. ...

Between the artists who wrote some of the codes in monuments around the city, we can surprisingly find some of the most famous representative artists who worked in Rome such as Gian Lorenzo Bernini, who turned Rome into the capital of alchemist wisdom. For example, one of his most encrypted works is in “The Fountain of the River” in “Navona Square.

Another well-known artist who liked to leave this kind of secrets was Michelangelo Buonarroti who hid codes in many of his masterpiece such as “The Pietà” or “The Last Judgment” in the famous “Sistine Chapel” in the “Vatican.” (Secret Codes of Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel Tour is not included but you can book it clicking here.)

Michelangelo Buonarroti and Gian Lorenzo Bernini were active in Rome in between years 1500 and 1600. In that period, it was very dangerous to disagree with Pope’s rules, and for that reason, you needed to find a less noticeable way to express your opinion or to rebel against them.

The Tour of Esoteric Rome is an alternative path that leads you to the discovery of “magical” places in Rome, where you will be able to find out more about the secrets regarding alchemy, astrology, and Kabbalah. The most Alchemic place in Rome is for sure “The Alchemic Door” in “Vittorio Square” also known as “The Magic Door”, made between 1655 and 1680 by the marquis “Savelli Palombara”. The legend says that an alchemist guest of the marques spent one night in the garden of the Villa, looking for a mysterious type of grass, the main ingredient for the potion that could transform iron in gold.

The day after, someone saw the alchemist disappear through the door and left behind him small gold leaves and a piece of paper with mysterious symbols.

The marquis wanted to study those magic symbols so he carved them in the arch around the door, and you can still see them.

This peculiar itinerary will guide you through the mysterious parts of the city of Rome exploring the esoteric side of the city.

Discover the Esoteric side of Rome with our Tour of Esoteric Rome!

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: Rome –
  • Alchemical door
  • Knights of Malta Square
  • Navona Square and the symbolism of the Fountain of the Four Rivers
  • Minerva Square
  • Church of the Sacred Heart of the Suffrage
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    Rome tour by night

    Rome tour by night   What is as romantic as a sunset in Rome? Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible website Half Day ROME The Best...
    Go to the Tour

    La Dolce Vita Tour

    La Dolce Vita Tour “Even the most miserable life is better than a sheltered existence in an organized society where everything is calculated and...
    Go to the Tour

    CATACOMBS OF SAINT PRISCILLA – UNDERGROUND ROME TOUR

    CATACOMBS OF SAINT PRISCILLA – UNDERGROUND ROME TOUR Visit the underground site Catacombs of Saint Priscilla, an ancient Christian cemetery in Rome. The Catacombs of Saint Priscilla underground tour will …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    MASONIC TOUR – ROME

    MASONIC TOUR – ROME Discover the mysteries and secrets of some of Rome’s most famous monuments, witnesses of the eternal battle between Reason and the Catholic Church considered a Masonic …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    Helicopter Tour with lunch Rome countryside

    Helicopter Tour with lunch - Rome countrysideHow to surprise your partner? Live a unique experience! Highlights and what's included Half Day ROME...
    Go to the Tour

    Doge Palace Secret Passages

    Doge Palace Secret Passages   The backside of the Venitians Dukes Highlights and what's included Half Day     Venice Doge Palace - Hidden Corners...
    Go to the Tour

    HYPOGEUM OF VIA LIVENZA – UNDERGROUND ROME TOUR

    HYPOGEUM OF VIA LIVENZA – UNDERGROUND ROME TOUR Visit the Hypogeum of Via Livenza: an ancient underground site. This underground archaeological site is full of beauty and mystery.

    Go to the Tour

    TRAJAN’S MARKETS TOUR – ROME

    TRAJAN’S MARKETS TOUR – ROMETRAJAN’S MARKETS TOUR – ROME Visit the “Trajan’s Markets” and see an important place of life in Ancient Rome. The Trajan’s Markets tour will show you …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    Certosa of San Martino Tours

    Certosa of San Martino Tours – Naples History and traditions of Naples Highlights and what's included Half Day       NAPLES Certosa of San Martino...
    Go to the Tour

    Taormina, Giardini Naxos & Castelmola Tour

    Taormina, Giardini Naxos & Castelmola Tour   A beautiful beach on the slopes of Mount Etna Highlights and what's included Full Day     SICILY...
    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    shares
    Shopping Cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue Shopping
    0