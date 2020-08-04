+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Cinque Terre

5 picturesque villages on the cliffs of a clear sea

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Duration
Full Day
 
 
Places of interest

LIGURIA

 

  • Monterosso al Mare
  • Vernazza
  • Corniglia
  • Manarola
  • Riomaggiore
 
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Cinque Terre, rocks and sea

The Cinque Terre is one of the most pristine and extensive Mediterranean areas in Liguria, a kingdom of nature and wild scents maintained as in the past.

Visiting the Cinque Terre means getting over five villages suspended between sea and earth, clinging to sheer cliffs and surrounded by green hills. Who comes to the Cinque Terre can choose between a dip in the sea or climbing the hills, a walk through alleys or a boat trip, a pilgrimage to a shrine or a lunch with fresh fish specialties! Live the exclusive experience of visiting the 5 Terre by train, the fastest and easiest way to reach the villages, and stroll around the colorful street following your flow! Beautiful panoramas, hidden corners, and a beautiful sea are waiting for you! A unique landscape, in which man and nature live together since forever, in extraordinary harmony!

 

