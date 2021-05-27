SHOPPING TOUR – FLORENCE

Italy is also famous for being the motherland of great fashion designers who dress Hollywood stars for important events such as the Academy Awards and movie premieres. You could find the best designer shops and many more with our Shopping Tour in Italy! The city’s centres are full of shops starting from the main brands to the small artisan shops filled with peculiar and unique objects you could take home. Our personal shopper will take you around and show you the best boutiques with high quality products and help you find the best deals. The Shopping Tour is available in every italian city and it is completely customizable to meet your needs and preferences. You can choose among several themes: fashion, vintage shops, souvenirs, food and wine.

If in Center Italy, it is the perfect occasion to look around and search for artisanship and the best designer shops. Florence is known all over the world for leatherwork and gold work. The main shopping streets in Florence are in the historical centre and called “Ponte Vecchio Bridge”, “via Tornabuoni street”, “via Roma street” e “Santa Croce Square”. If you love luxury clothes and accessories, “via Tornabuoni” and “Ponte Vecchio Bridge” are made just for you! Among others you can find “Gucci”, “Salvatore Ferragamo”, “Rolex” and all the prestigious gold jewelry boutiques and artisan shops on the famous bridge. “Santa Croce Square” is mainly known for the homonymous church, but the sides of the square are full of little artisan shops which sell handmade bags and shoes made of Tuscan quality leather and probably the best souvenir you can take home from Florence. Additionally, your personal shopper will take you to some leather shops to show you how Tuscans work with leather. Italian leatherwork represents excellence in the world and even with the automation of labor, Tuscan artisans continue to pass this artistry from father to son. If you are a fan of football, in this street there is a “Fiorentina” official shop where you can purchase the team merchandise and official players’ uniforms. If you are in search of something more particular, among the famous and fast fashion shops in the historical centre of Florence you can also find some small artisan shops that could surprise you.

Do not miss the chance to take a guided Shopping Tour with a personal shopper and to take a little piece of Italy home!