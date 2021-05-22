+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – CINQUE TERRE

Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to taste them all!

Enjoy and taste the finest Italian wines directly from producers visiting italian wine cellars with our Wine Tasting Experience.

Wine is a fundamental part of Italian gastronomic culture and the Wine Tasting Experience offers you an occasion to discover Italy and the essence of a Region though wine tasting. From the vines to the bottle discover how Italian wine of the most famous brands is made in organic agricultures by visiting vineyards and cellars where you will see where the wine is stored and learn about the history of this product. ..

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically, in the Cinque Terre area the production of wine is a very old activity, considering that the first evidence of vine in this region goes back to 4th millennium b.C. but over the centuries the cultivation has been improved, the producers have been able to use mainly wind and sun to their own advantage and the result is a great production of rich and full wine.

The Cinque Terre DOC is a white table wine made with three types of local grape: Bosco, Albarola and Vermentino. The particularity of this wine is its minerality because it has an intense straw yellow color, and it is very rich in salts which come from the sea with the wind and deposit on the soil. For this reason, the Cinque Terre DOC matches very well with fish dishes, vegetable or it can be drunk with “focaccia” and “farinata” for the 6pm “Aperitivo”.

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: CINQUE TERRE
  • Guided Wine Tasting and Cellar visit
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request

