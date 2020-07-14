+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

The park of monsters of Bomarzo

In the middle of the wonderful land of the Etruscans, the Villa of Marvels was built in 1552 by the Orsini family inside a secret garden full of giant statues of monsters, gods and mystic animals. It was then re-named as the Park of Monsters.

 

 

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

Bomarzo

 

Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 50% 50%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 80% 80%

In a symbolic labyrinth immersed in the lush green, you will spend a day in a magical atmosphere.

 

 

The park of Monsters of Bomarzo was devised by the architect Pirro Ligorio (he completed the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Rome after the death of Michelangelo and built Villa d’Este in Tivoli) on commision of Prince Pier Francesco Orsini (1523-1585), called Vicino, only to vent the heart broken at the death of is wife Giulia Farnese.

The park of Monsters of Bomarzo is one of a kind… in this beautiful green space you will find statues of all types and sizes!

Don’t miss this unusual park!

