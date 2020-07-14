Highlights and what’s included
Duration
Half Day
Places of interest
Bomarzo
Exclusivity
All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.
Languages
English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
- Historical interest 50% 50%
- Fun 100% 100%
- Activity Level 80% 80%
In a symbolic labyrinth immersed in the lush green, you will spend a day in a magical atmosphere.
The park of Monsters of Bomarzo was devised by the architect Pirro Ligorio (he completed the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Rome after the death of Michelangelo and built Villa d’Este in Tivoli) on commision of Prince Pier Francesco Orsini (1523-1585), called Vicino, only to vent the heart broken at the death of is wife Giulia Farnese.
The park of Monsters of Bomarzo is one of a kind… in this beautiful green space you will find statues of all types and sizes!
Don’t miss this unusual park!