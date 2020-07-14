The park of Monsters of Bomarzo was devised by the architect Pirro Ligorio (he completed the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Rome after the death of Michelangelo and built Villa d’Este in Tivoli) on commision of Prince Pier Francesco Orsini (1523-1585), called Vicino, only to vent the heart broken at the death of is wife Giulia Farnese.

The park of Monsters of Bomarzo is one of a kind… in this beautiful green space you will find statues of all types and sizes!

Don’t miss this unusual park!