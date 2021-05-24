WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – LOMBARDY
Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to taste them all!
Enjoy and taste the finest Italian wines directly from producers visiting italian wine cellars with our Wine Tasting Experience.
Wine is a fundamental part of Italian gastronomic culture and the Wine Tasting Experience offers you an occasion to discover Italy and the essence of a Region through wine tasting accompanied with local food. From the vines to the bottle discover how Italian wine of the most famous brands is made in organic agriculture by visiting vineyards and cellars where you will see where the wine is stored and learn about the history of this product. ...
Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.
Specifically, the vines in Lombardy and in the Milan zone are divided in areas depending on their variety. We must mention the “Franciacorta” area where most of their internationally known wines are made such as the Pinot Nero red wine, Pinot Bianco and Chardonnay white wines. As the name of the area suggests, it is here where the Franciacorta DOCG sparkling wine is produced, also known as “Spumante”. Another particular red wine is the Moscato of Scanzo which can only be produced in the hillside of a specific zone of the province of Bergamo. These vines need sunny and dry conditions, the producers let the grapes dry for 40 days before pressing. The wine must age for 2 years and when bottled, it can continue its aging for years.
The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.
Highlights and what's included
- Accessible: Visit Accessible website
- Duration: Half Day
- Places of interest: LOMBARDY
- Guided Wine Tasting and Cellar visit
- Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
- Languages: All languages available on request