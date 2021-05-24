WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – LOMBARDY

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically, the vines in Lombardy and in the Milan zone are divided in areas depending on their variety. We must mention the “Franciacorta” area where most of their internationally known wines are made such as the Pinot Nero red wine, Pinot Bianco and Chardonnay white wines. As the name of the area suggests, it is here where the Franciacorta DOCG sparkling wine is produced, also known as “Spumante”. Another particular red wine is the Moscato of Scanzo which can only be produced in the hillside of a specific zone of the province of Bergamo. These vines need sunny and dry conditions, the producers let the grapes dry for 40 days before pressing. The wine must age for 2 years and when bottled, it can continue its aging for years.

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.