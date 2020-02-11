+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Gondola Ride

On the gondola among the largest and smallest canals in Venice

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
1 Hour
 
 
Places of interest

Venice

 

  • Gondola ride
  • Venice’s Canals
Exclusivity

Closed on the first and last Monday of each month, New Year's Day, May 1st and Christmas Day. All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

One hour on a Gondola, the boat of the dreams

A special itinerary through Venice’s large and small canals to discover not only the great palaces but also its hidden corners. On board of an original  gondola, you will sail along the Grand Canal to Piazza San Marco, then enter the net of lateral canals flanking lesser known buildings. You can learn the city’s history through legends, mysteries, interesting characters and intrigues of the past. Definitely a MUST-DO activity when you are in Venice!

 

