Gondola ride

Venice
Closed on the first and last Monday of each month, New Year’s Day, May 1st and Christmas Day. All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. The tour includes a private english speaking guide at disposal. No entrance tickets are included in this tour options. The tour includes private english speaking guide and entrance tickets. Combine this tour with a visit at the Palatine Gallery to complete your experience at Pitti Palace.
English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
One hour on a Gondola, the boat of the dreams
A special itinerary through Venice’s large and small canals to discover not only the great palaces but also its hidden corners. On board of an original gondola, you will sail along the Grand Canal to Piazza San Marco, then enter the net of lateral canals flanking lesser known buildings. You can learn the city’s history through legends, mysteries, interesting characters and intrigues of the past. Definitely a MUST-DO activity when you are in Venice!