Southern Italy Package

Southern Italy tour starts in Naples. This beautiful city, built next to the great Mount Vesuvius, is rich with history, art, and culture. Here you will be able to taste many typical dishes of the city, like the famous Neapolitan pizza, or the “babbà”: a small, sweet cake soaked in rum. Naples’ old town, which is almost three thousand years old, became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995 for its rich history.

Southern Italy tour will take you to see all the best highlights of this old and beautiful city. Our journey South will begin on the second day, taking you to the ancient city of Pompeii. Once an important trading hub of the Roman Empire, the city was destroyed by an eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the year 79 A.C. Most of the houses are still intact, and a guide will show you all the beautiful frescoes and mosaics that survived the disastrous eruption. This archaeological site is famous all over the world for the perfect conservation of its many works of art and everyday objects that were used by the inhabitants of the city up to their final days. This Romeanditaly group tour continues with a visit to the gorgeous island of Capri and to the Amalfi Coast. These places have wonderful panoramas and sightseeing spots, and you will be able to enjoy them fully on foot, on a private bus, and even with a funicular.

Southern Italy tour will let you see beautiful towns like Erice, Mondello, and Taormina, as well as the great cities of the ancient “Magna Graecia” such as Palermo, Agrigento, and Catania. Our private English-speaking guides will show you everything these places have to offer. Southern Italy is not only full of ancient Roman history, but of ancient Greek history as well. Greek settlers often came to southern Italy, influencing the culture of all the people who lived there, including the Romans. For this reason, the ancient Romans gave to these areas the Latin name “Magna Graecia”, which means “Greater Greece”. One great example of Hellenic culture and architecture included in the Southern Italy tour is the “Valle dei Templi”, the Valley of the Tamples, an archaeological site near Agrigento that contains seven ancient and majestic temples which stand proudly to this day. This tour also includes other natural landscapes, like the mountain “Monte Tauro”, with its beautiful view of the sea and its ancient castle, and the Etna Volcano, which often puts on spectacular shows of fire and smoke. Of course, you will admire the volcano in a completely safe way and accompanied by experts, so don’t worry!

Let us take you to visit the most beautiful cities in southern Italy and make memories you will cherish your whole life.