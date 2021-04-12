Southern Italy Package
Southern Italy tour is an eleven-day experience that will take you to see a land rich with historical and natural landmarks, beautiful cities, and towns surrounded by striking landscapes.
If you book within August 31st (Valid for a trip during 2021 or 2022) we guarantee a total refund in case of cancellation.
Package Overview
Southern Italy package is the perfect tour if you want to experience all the most beautiful and important spots in southern Italy...
Southern Italy tour starts in Naples. This beautiful city, built next to the great Mount Vesuvius, is rich with history, art, and culture. Here you will be able to taste many typical dishes of the city, like the famous Neapolitan pizza, or the “babbà”: a small, sweet cake soaked in rum. Naples’ old town, which is almost three thousand years old, became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995 for its rich history.
Southern Italy tour will take you to see all the best highlights of this old and beautiful city. Our journey South will begin on the second day, taking you to the ancient city of Pompeii. Once an important trading hub of the Roman Empire, the city was destroyed by an eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the year 79 A.C. Most of the houses are still intact, and a guide will show you all the beautiful frescoes and mosaics that survived the disastrous eruption. This archaeological site is famous all over the world for the perfect conservation of its many works of art and everyday objects that were used by the inhabitants of the city up to their final days. This Romeanditaly group tour continues with a visit to the gorgeous island of Capri and to the Amalfi Coast. These places have wonderful panoramas and sightseeing spots, and you will be able to enjoy them fully on foot, on a private bus, and even with a funicular.
Southern Italy tour will let you see beautiful towns like Erice, Mondello, and Taormina, as well as the great cities of the ancient “Magna Graecia” such as Palermo, Agrigento, and Catania. Our private English-speaking guides will show you everything these places have to offer. Southern Italy is not only full of ancient Roman history, but of ancient Greek history as well. Greek settlers often came to southern Italy, influencing the culture of all the people who lived there, including the Romans. For this reason, the ancient Romans gave to these areas the Latin name “Magna Graecia”, which means “Greater Greece”. One great example of Hellenic culture and architecture included in the Southern Italy tour is the “Valle dei Templi”, the Valley of the Tamples, an archaeological site near Agrigento that contains seven ancient and majestic temples which stand proudly to this day. This tour also includes other natural landscapes, like the mountain “Monte Tauro”, with its beautiful view of the sea and its ancient castle, and the Etna Volcano, which often puts on spectacular shows of fire and smoke. Of course, you will admire the volcano in a completely safe way and accompanied by experts, so don’t worry!
Let us take you to visit the most beautiful cities in southern Italy and make memories you will cherish your whole life.
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 11 Day
- Cities and Landmarks: Naples, Pompeii, Capri, Amalfi Coast, Palermo, Agrigento, Catania, Etna, Taormina
- Dates: From January to December – no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: All languages available on request
- Prices from: 3900 euros
Itinerary
DAY 1
ARRIVAL IN NAPLES
Our assistant will meet you and take you to your hotel in Naples.
During the day we will take you to see all the best spots in the city in a guided walking tour with an English-speaking guide. You will visit all the main highlights.
After the tour you will have some free time and then spend the night at the hotel.
DAY 2
POMPEII AND SORRENTO
Private transfer from the hotel in Naples to Pompeii.
In the morning you will enjoy a guided walking tour of the archaeological site of Pompeii with a private English-speaking guide.
free time for lunch.
Private transfer to Hotel in Sorrento and accommodation.
DAY 3
CAPRI
Private transfer with Assistant from Hotel to the Sorrento Harbor, where you will take a ferry to Capri. Here you will meet your local guide for a walking tour of the island, including the funicular to the most famous panoramic spot of the island.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon we offer you a boat tour of the island, to enjoy its colors and panoramas from a different point of view.
Transfer by ferry back to the Hotel in Sorrento.
DAY 4
AMALFI COAST AND OVERNIGHT ON FERRY
In the morning you will enjoy a half-day guided tour along the Amalfi Coast by private bus. You will discover its most famous spots such as Amalfi and Positano, where you will enjoy some free time.
Lunch on your own.
In the afternoon, transfer to Naples Harbor and transfer by high-speed ferry (overnight on board) to Sicily.
Please note: The Ferry from Naples to Palermo may not always be available. We will provide alternative modes of transport in case of no availability.
DAY 5
ARRIVAL IN PALERMO, VISIT TO ERICE AND MONDELLO
Arrival in the morning in Palermo Harbor, where you will meet your local guide.
This morning you will visit Erice, the famous hilltop medieval town with its cobbled streets and stunning views of the sea.
Free time for lunch.
Our second stop will be the luxurious fish village of Mondello, now a popular destination for Italians and internationals VIPs. We will continue then to Palermo where you will have free time to get to your Hotel and relax.
DAY 6
PALERMO AND AGRIGENTO
In the morning you will enjoy a guided walking tour of the city of Palermo to discover all its beauty.
Free time at your disposal for lunch.
In the afternoon, we will transfer you to Agrigento.
DAY 7
VALLE DEI TEMPLI
Half day guided tour into the “Valle dei Templi”, the valley of the temples, for a dive into history, legends, and culture.
Free time for lunch.
The afternoon is free for you to visit the city of Agrigento, do some shopping and relax.
DAY 8
CATANIA
Private transfer to Catania. Here you will meet your guide and enjoy a private guided walking tour in this amazing city full of art and history.
Accommodation in Hotel and free time at your disposal.
DAY 9
ETNA VOLCANO
Private transfer to the Etna volcano with an expert local guide, who will take you right on top of this incredible and unique natural landmark. Let yourself be amazed by the many tales of the volcano, while admiring it from up close.
Free time at your disposal for lunch and to relax.
DAY 10
TAORMINA TOUR AND VISIT TO MONTE TAURO
Private transfer to the beautiful Taormina. In the morning you will enjoy a half day guided walking tour through the streets of this picturesque town guided by a local expert. Then, you will visit Monte Tauro, with its beautiful castle overlooking the sea.
Free time for lunch and to relax.
Farewell dinner in Taormina.
DAY 11
TAORMINA
Transfer to Catania airport and end of our services.
Inclusion
All the voices mentioned above
English Speaking local guide at disposal during the tours
Entrance tickets with reservation to skip the line
Ferry boat tickets including second class cabin on twin room
NOT Included
All the other voices not mentioned above
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Hotel city tax
All drinks
Accommodation
Centrally located hotels, 4* category on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
For pre or post tours contact us
Mail: info@romeanditaly.it
WhatsApp:+39 3349389812