Under the Tuscan sun – Package 6 days

The movie is a story of a personal redemption, of the continuous struggle against mind and heart but, above all, self-love. Under the Tuscan sun tells its story in the background of a unique and rare location: Tuscany. With our tour, you have the chance to visit step by step the places where the film was shot! We start from the Villa Bramasole, the house where the writer spends her holidays which, unfortunately, is not open to the public, so we will only see it from the outside. We will then move to Cortona, a small village near the villa, and visit the old town, the marvelous setting where most of the film was shot. After the visit to the village, we will pass through the hills of the Val d’Orcia and Val di Chiana, as many of the panoramic scenes of the movie have been filmed here, among winding roads skirted by cypress trees.

Finally, we will arrive to Montepulciano, where one of the leading actor, Marcello (played by Raoul Bova), attended the flag-waving ceremony right in front of the town hall dominated by the clock tower. Our itinerary continues with a brief stop in Rome, where Diana meets Marcello for the first time, and finally reach the romantic Positano, where she wants to surprise the charming young man. We will also see the famous balcony of the hotel room where Diane Lane and Raoul Bova had their passionate love affair!