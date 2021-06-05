Under the Tuscan sun – Package 6 days

UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN
A 6 days tour to retrace the shot of the amazing movie “Under the Tuscany Sun”
Package Overview
From Under the Tuscan sun:
“Life offers you a thousand chances… all you have to do is take one.”
“We were given one country and we’ve set up in another.”
Released in theaters in 2003, “Under the Tuscan sun” is based on Frances Mayes’ memoir and Diane Lane is the main character, playing Frances Mayes. ...
The movie is a story of a personal redemption, of the continuous struggle against mind and heart but, above all, self-love. Under the Tuscan sun tells its story in the background of a unique and rare location: Tuscany. With our tour, you have the chance to visit step by step the places where the film was shot! We start from the Villa Bramasole, the house where the writer spends her holidays which, unfortunately, is not open to the public, so we will only see it from the outside. We will then move to Cortona, a small village near the villa, and visit the old town, the marvelous setting where most of the film was shot. After the visit to the village, we will pass through the hills of the Val d’Orcia and Val di Chiana, as many of the panoramic scenes of the movie have been filmed here, among winding roads skirted by cypress trees.
Finally, we will arrive to Montepulciano, where one of the leading actor, Marcello (played by Raoul Bova), attended the flag-waving ceremony right in front of the town hall dominated by the clock tower. Our itinerary continues with a brief stop in Rome, where Diana meets Marcello for the first time, and finally reach the romantic Positano, where she wants to surprise the charming young man. We will also see the famous balcony of the hotel room where Diane Lane and Raoul Bova had their passionate love affair!
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 6 Days
- Cities and Landmarks: Rome, Positano, Cortona, Montepulciano.
- Dates: From January to December- no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: All languages available on request
- Prices from: 2500 euros
Itinerary
ROME
At your arrival in Rome, an assistant will be waiting for you with a nominal sign and he will provide you the transfer to Rome Downtown
When in Rome, you can enjoy our 3 hours guided tour, where you will have the chance to see the locations of the movie, and you will even pass through via dei Coronari, where Francis meets for the first time Marcello.
After the tour, a private vehicle will take you to the hotel, where you will stay just for a night.
ROME
In the morning, a transfer will take you from the hotel to the Colosseum. You will now enjoy a 3 hours guided tour.
You can spend the afternoon around the eternal city as you may like.
ROME AND POSITANO IN THE AFTERNOON
A vehicle will take you to the railway station, where you will get a train to Naples, travelling in second class. In Naples, an assistant will give you a transfer to Positano, where you will spend 2 nights.
POSITANO
You have the entire day free. You can decide to relax at the beach, shop in one of the characteristic local boutique, or discover the town by walking across its narrow streets. Here in Positano, and more precisely in via Colombo, Marcello’s house is located and you can come across it just by walking around Positano.
FROM POSITANO TO CORTONA
The 5th day you will leave Positano and a private vehicle will take you to Naples’ train station. You will now leave for Florence and, once you have reached it, you will be transferred to the town of Cortona. Here you will stay for 2 nights in a agritourism.
In Cortona, you will have the opportunity to visit the Villa Bramasole, the house where Francis moved in after she decided to change her life.
MONTEPULCIANO
The following day you will be able to visit the town of Montepulciano, where you will enjoy a guided tour, and you can even visit Piazza Grande, the square where Francis attends the performance of the flag wavers.
After the tour, you will be offered a wine tasting experience about some of the most famous Tuscan wines.
After the wine lesson, you will be transferred back to Cortona.
Inclusion
All the voices mentioned above
2nd class High speed train tickets
English-Speaking local guide at disposal
Entrance tickets with skip the line reservations to all Museums mentioned in this tour
NOT Included
All the other voices not mentioned above
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Hotel city tax
All drinks
Accommodation
Centrally located hotels, 4* category on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
