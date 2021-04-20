Meet the Pope package includes skip the line tickets for the Colosseum and the Vatican Museums, private English-speaking guides, and private transportation. Meet the Pope will allow you to see the pope during the “Papal Audience” and visit the most beautiful places in Rome: The “Colosseum”, the “Imperial forum”, the “Arch of Constantine”, the “Arch of Titus”, The imperial palaces on “Palatine Hill”, the “Circus Maximus”, the “Theater of Marcello”, and “Piazza Venezia”. You will also visit the “Basilica of St. Peter”, and the “Vatican Museums” with the “Sistine Chapel”.

Meet the Pope will take you through a journey into ancient times visiting the most famous monuments of The Roman Empire, including the largest amphitheater in the ancient world, the Colosseum. During the visit we will see where gladiators and fierce animals fought for the pleasure of the Emperors and cheering audiences. We will take a walk through the “Imperial Forum”, a series of public squares built between 43 BC and 113 AD. Three of the ancient squares are dedicated to the emperors “Julius Caesar”, “Augustus”, and “Trajan”. After that we will reach the “Arch of Titus”, which commemorates the Emperor’s victory over Jerusalem in 72 AD, and then we will finally admire the “Arch of Constantine”. We will visit the “Imperial Palaces” on top of the “Palatine Hill”, one of the historical seven hills where Romulus founded the ancient city of Rome. To complete this journey through Ancient Rome, we will drive by the famous “Circus Maximus” and the “Theater of Marcello”. Our tour of Rome ends in “Piazza Venezia”, where you will be able to see a huge marble monument dedicated to the Italian King “Victor Emmanuel II”.

Now for the main event: The meeting with the Pope. On the third day of the tour, you will be given tickets to meet the pope during the “Papal Audience”, an event that happens every Wednesday. During the Papal Audience you will hear the pope speak about a topic of his choice regarding faith, culture, or things that are happening in the world. The pope will then give a blessing to all the participants.

Meet the Pope will also let you visit Vatican City and see the Vatican Museums, where over 70,000 pieces of art are exhibited. “Vatican City” is the world’s smallest sovereign state with one of the richest art collections in the world acquired throughout the centuries by the Popes. The “Vatican Museums” are one of the largest museums in the world, and it is estimated that more than 16,000 people come to visit them every day. The museums are divided into different sections, with more than 5 miles of corridors in different artistic styles: Here you will visit the “Candelabra Gallery”, the “Tapestry Gallery” and the “Geographical Map Gallery”, from which you will also have glimpses of the Pope’s beautiful gardens. Meet the Pope will also let you visit the world-renowned Sistine Chapel, completely decorated with frescoes made by Michelangelo. Once a private chapel for the Popes, it is still used as the Conclave for Papal Elections. The visit includes the “private room of Pope Julius II”, completely decorated by the painter “Rafael”. The tour will continue inside the Basilica of St. Peter, the largest in the world, with masterpieces of art such as the “Pietà“ by “Michelangelo”.