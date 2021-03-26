Best of Italy package
When you think of Italy, which are the first cities that pop-up to your mind? The big three of course! Rome, Florence, and Venice.
If you book within August 31st (Valid for a trip during 2021 or 2022) we guarantee a total refund in case of cancellation.
Package Overview
Best of Italy Package is the ideal tour for first-time visitors of our beautiful country, as well as for the ones who have never been to these beautiful three cities...
Best of Italy Package guides you in a 6-day itinerary to visit step by step all the secrets and best sightseeing spots of Rome, Florence, and Venice, including a wine tasting experience in the amazing Chianti area in Tuscany. Our first stop will be the magnificent Rome, with its beautiful streets full of history.
Our expert guide will escort you on 2 different walking tours through the city, discovering the main attractions Rome has to offer: the Spanish Steps, Colosseum, Piazza Navona, The Roman Forum… these are just some of beautiful monuments you will see during your visit.
The second stop will be the Renaissance city of Florence. Here you will enjoy a guided walking tour through the narrow streets of the city center to discover all the interesting points of this art-rich city. Florence and the Medici family will have no more secrets for you! The fourth day will also be dedicated to a tour in the famous and elegant countryside surrounding Florence: The Chianti area. These smooth hills are famous for producing one of the best wines in the world, Chianti. You will have the chance to taste it and visit a famous wine cellar, to discover how this divine nectar is created.
Venice will be our third stop, which will surprise you with hundreds of canals, gondolas, unique bridges, squares, narrow streets, and unbelievable views. There is no place like Venice in the whole world: it is unique in style, shape, traditions, and touristic offer. Definitely worth a visit! Our guide will show you how life is lived in a lagoon-city, where even taking a typical bus called “Vaporetto” could be an amazing adventure! Of course, you will also have some free time in each city to get lost in the amazing atmospheres of Rome, Florence, and Venice, enjoying a cold gelato and doing some shopping! The Best of Italy package also includes centrally located Hotels, private transfers, second-class journeys on high-speed trains between the cities, and skip the line tickets reservations to enter the major Museums and attractions.
Romeanditaly group’s first priority is to provide you a complete no-stress holiday in Italy! So… Don’t worry about anything else, just pack and go!
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 7 Days
- Cities and Landmarks: Rome, Florence, Venice.
- Dates: From January to December – no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
- Prices from: 1995 euros
Itinerary
ARRIVAL IN ROME AND HALF DAY TOUR OF THE CITY
Meet and greet at Fiumicino airport and transfer to Hotel.
Free time for lunch and relax.
In the afternoon, our English speaking private Local Guide will meet you in Hotel to start the first half day tour of the City. You will be guided through some of the most iconic locations in the Eternal city: Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain and Piazza Navona, just to mention the most famous ones!
Overnight stay in hotel in Rome.
ROME, HALF DAY TOUR COLOSSEUM & ROMAN FORUM
Today will be dedicated to the symbols of Rome! In the morning you will have a chance to visit the famous roman amphitheater – the Colosseum, as well as the Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill.
English speaking guide and private transfer will be at your disposal for the tour.
The rest of the day – free time.
Overnight in hotel in Rome
TRANSFER FROM ROME TO FLORENCE
Transfer from Hotel to train station, train tickets to Florence will be provided to you. Transfer from the railway station in Florence to the hotel.
Accommodation in Hotel.
Free time during the day.
Overnight in Hotel in Florence.
FLORENCE, WALKING TOUR IN THE ACCADEMIA GALLERY AND HALF DAY TOUR INTO CHIANTI AREA WITH WINE TASTING
In the morning you’ll enjoy a guided walking tour of Florence with an English-speaking guide and receive entrance tickets to the Accademia Gallery where the beautiful David statue by Michelangelo will surprise you with its perfection.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon, you’ll visit the famous Tuscan rolling hills with a private tour into the amazing Chianti area. Once in Tuscany, you can’t miss out on the amazing countryside of the region, dotted with small medieval towns, vineyards and colorful fields.
Enjoy a wine tasting experience before getting back to Florence and experience the real essence of the Chianti area. The wine tasting experience comes with assorted cold cuts, cheese, and bruschetta.
Overnight at the hotel in Florence.
TRANSFER FROM FLORENCE TO VENICE
Transfer from Hotel to Florence train station, train tickets to Venice will be provided to you. Transfer from the Venice railway station to your Hotel in Venice.
Accommodation in Hotel.
Free time during the day.
Overnight at the hotel in Venice.
VENICE WALKING TOUR
Admire the romantic canals and see surprises at every corner in this unique city in the world, thanks to our guided walking tour of Venice with English-speaking guide.
Free time in the afternoon.
Overnight at the hotel in Venice.
DEPARTURE
Transfer to Venice airport with dedicated assistance on departure.
DAY 1
ARRIVAL IN ROME AND HALF DAY TOUR OF THE CITY
Meet and greet at Fiumicino airport and transfer to Hotel.
Free time for lunch and relax.
In the afternoon, our English speaking private Local Guide will meet you in Hotel to start the first half day tour of the City. You will be guided through some of the most iconic locations in the Eternal city: Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain and Piazza Navona, just to mention the most famous ones!
Overnight stay in hotel in Rome.
DAY 2
ROME, HALF DAY TOUR COLOSSEUM & ROMAN FORUM
Today will be dedicated to the symbols of Rome! In the morning you will have a chance to visit the famous roman amphitheater – the Colosseum, as well as the Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill.
English speaking guide and private transfer will be at your disposal for the tour.
The rest of the day – free time.
Overnight in hotel in Rome
DAY 3
TRANSFER FROM ROME TO FLORENCE
Transfer from Hotel to train station, train tickets to Florence will be provided to you. Transfer from the railway station in Florence to the hotel.
Accommodation in Hotel.
Free time during the day.
Overnight in Hotel in Florence.
DAY 4
FLORENCE, WALKING TOUR IN THE ACCADEMIA GALLERY AND HALF DAY TOUR INTO CHIANTI AREA WITH WINE TASTING
In the morning you’ll enjoy a guided walking tour of Florence with an English-speaking guide and receive entrance tickets to the Accademia Gallery where the beautiful David statue by Michelangelo will surprise you with its perfection.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon, you’ll visit the famous Tuscan rolling hills with a private tour into the amazing Chianti area. Once in Tuscany, you can’t miss out on the amazing countryside of the region, dotted with small medieval towns, vineyards and colorful fields.
Enjoy a wine tasting experience before getting back to Florence and experience the real essence of the Chianti area. The wine tasting experience comes with assorted cold cuts, cheese, and bruschetta.
Overnight at the hotel in Florence.
DAY 5
TRANSFER FROM FLORENCE TO VENICE
Transfer from Hotel to Florence train station, train tickets to Venice will be provided to you. Transfer from the Venice railway station to your Hotel in Venice.
Accommodation in Hotel.
Free time during the day.
Overnight at the hotel in Venice.
DAY 6
VENICE WALKING TOUR
Admire the romantic canals and see surprises at every corner in this unique city in the world, thanks to our guided walking tour of Venice with English-speaking guide.
Free time in the afternoon.
Overnight at the hotel in Venice.
DAY 7
DEPARTURE
Transfer to Venice airport with dedicated assistance on departure.
Inclusion
All the voices mentioned above
2nd class High speed train tickets
English Speaking local guide at disposal
Entrance tickets with skip the line reservations to all Museums mentioned in this tour
NOT Included
All the other voices not mentioned above
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Hotel city tax
All drinks
Accomodation
Centrally located hotels, 4* category on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
For pre or post tours contact us
Mail: info@romeanditaly.it
WhatsApp:+39 3349389812