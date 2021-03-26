Best of Italy Package guides you in a 6-day itinerary to visit step by step all the secrets and best sightseeing spots of Rome, Florence, and Venice, including a wine tasting experience in the amazing Chianti area in Tuscany. Our first stop will be the magnificent Rome, with its beautiful streets full of history.

Our expert guide will escort you on 2 different walking tours through the city, discovering the main attractions Rome has to offer: the Spanish Steps, Colosseum, Piazza Navona, The Roman Forum… these are just some of beautiful monuments you will see during your visit.

The second stop will be the Renaissance city of Florence. Here you will enjoy a guided walking tour through the narrow streets of the city center to discover all the interesting points of this art-rich city. Florence and the Medici family will have no more secrets for you! The fourth day will also be dedicated to a tour in the famous and elegant countryside surrounding Florence: The Chianti area. These smooth hills are famous for producing one of the best wines in the world, Chianti. You will have the chance to taste it and visit a famous wine cellar, to discover how this divine nectar is created.

Venice will be our third stop, which will surprise you with hundreds of canals, gondolas, unique bridges, squares, narrow streets, and unbelievable views. There is no place like Venice in the whole world: it is unique in style, shape, traditions, and touristic offer. Definitely worth a visit! Our guide will show you how life is lived in a lagoon-city, where even taking a typical bus called “Vaporetto” could be an amazing adventure! Of course, you will also have some free time in each city to get lost in the amazing atmospheres of Rome, Florence, and Venice, enjoying a cold gelato and doing some shopping! The Best of Italy package also includes centrally located Hotels, private transfers, second-class journeys on high-speed trains between the cities, and skip the line tickets reservations to enter the major Museums and attractions.

Romeanditaly group’s first priority is to provide you a complete no-stress holiday in Italy! So… Don’t worry about anything else, just pack and go!