All of this and much more is included in this unique Food Art and Motors package that will guide you through one of the most famous Italian areas. The Food Art and Motors tour begins in the Medieval city of Bologna, the city famous for its cultural, artistic heritage and the myriad of fortified towers, as well as the beautiful colonnade which characterizes the entire urban center. Here you will visit the most iconic locations and buildings with a guided tour. In the afternoon, you will be able to join a cooking class and learn to cook traditional Italian dishes!

The next stop will be the city of Parma. This city is incredibly rich with culture, and universally known for its music tradition, especially regarding opera, containing some of the most ancient and important theaters of both Italy and Europe, like the Teatro Regio and the Teatro Farnese. The city also has many beautiful churches and cathedrals that you will be able to see with our guided walking tour. Parma is of also renowned for its culinary tradition. Once in this area of Emilia Romagna you can’t miss out on a Parma Ham and Parmigiano Reggiano tasting, with an exhaustive visit to the Consortium to discover all the different phases of the production of these two unique products.

Day four of the Food Art and Motors tour is dedicated to lovers of speed! We bring you now to visit Maranello, the house of Ferrari. Founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939, it is the only team to have competed in the Formula One World Championship continuously since 1950. Romeanditaly group offers a 30-minute Ferrari test-driving with this tour! This adventure on board of one of the fastest cars on the market will fill you with adrenaline. The afternoon will be then dedicated to the visit of the beautiful city of Modena, which used to be a duchy under the rule of one the most important Italian noble families of the Middle Ages, the Este family. The day will continue with a tasting of the traditional balsamic vinegar in a traditional acetaia.

Day five continues along the theme of the previous day, taking you to visit the Ducati Motorcycle museum, where you will be able to learn everything about this legendary brand and its many victories throughout the years. The afternoon will then be completely dedicated to food lovers, and in this guided tour of Bologna you will taste delicious street foods and learn all about the culinary tradition of this city.

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself into the staples of Italian culture with this 5-day complete tour package. Live an amazing and complete Italian experience in one of the most famous and rich regions of our territory.