Food Art and Motors Package
Food Art and Motors Package will let you visit “Emilia Romagna”, the Italian area known as “the food valley”, where many typical Italian dishes come from. “Mortadella”, “tortellini”, “parmiggiano reggiano cheese”, and “parma ham”, are just some of the many delicacies born here.
Book within August 31 (Valid for a trip in 2021 and also 2022) and we guarantee a total refund in case of cancellation.
Package Overview
This tour is a perfect mix between food, art, and motors (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Ducati). Great panoramas, an ancient and rich gastronomic tradition, beautiful cities, artistic treasures, and one of most famous car brands in the world: Ferrari....
All of this and much more is included in this unique Food Art and Motors package that will guide you through one of the most famous Italian areas. The Food Art and Motors tour begins in the Medieval city of Bologna, the city famous for its cultural, artistic heritage and the myriad of fortified towers, as well as the beautiful colonnade which characterizes the entire urban center. Here you will visit the most iconic locations and buildings with a guided tour. In the afternoon, you will be able to join a cooking class and learn to cook traditional Italian dishes!
The next stop will be the city of Parma. This city is incredibly rich with culture, and universally known for its music tradition, especially regarding opera, containing some of the most ancient and important theaters of both Italy and Europe, like the Teatro Regio and the Teatro Farnese. The city also has many beautiful churches and cathedrals that you will be able to see with our guided walking tour. Parma is of also renowned for its culinary tradition. Once in this area of Emilia Romagna you can’t miss out on a Parma Ham and Parmigiano Reggiano tasting, with an exhaustive visit to the Consortium to discover all the different phases of the production of these two unique products.
Day four of the Food Art and Motors tour is dedicated to lovers of speed! We bring you now to visit Maranello, the house of Ferrari. Founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939, it is the only team to have competed in the Formula One World Championship continuously since 1950. Romeanditaly group offers a 30-minute Ferrari test-driving with this tour! This adventure on board of one of the fastest cars on the market will fill you with adrenaline. The afternoon will be then dedicated to the visit of the beautiful city of Modena, which used to be a duchy under the rule of one the most important Italian noble families of the Middle Ages, the Este family. The day will continue with a tasting of the traditional balsamic vinegar in a traditional acetaia.
Day five continues along the theme of the previous day, taking you to visit the Ducati Motorcycle museum, where you will be able to learn everything about this legendary brand and its many victories throughout the years. The afternoon will then be completely dedicated to food lovers, and in this guided tour of Bologna you will taste delicious street foods and learn all about the culinary tradition of this city.
Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself into the staples of Italian culture with this 5-day complete tour package. Live an amazing and complete Italian experience in one of the most famous and rich regions of our territory.
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 6 Days
- Cities and Landmarks: Bologna, Parma, Ferrari Maranello Museum, Ducati Museum
- Dates: From January to December – no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
- Prices from: 2990 euros
Itinerary
ARRIVAL TO BOLOGNA
Meet and greet at the airport and private transfer to the hotel in Bologna city center.
BOLOGNA WALKING TOUR AND COOKING CLASS
Meet your private guide and discover the lovely city of Bologna with its small streets, square, and porticoes. You will be guided through some of the most iconic locations in town: Piazza Maggiore, Basilica di San Petronio, Basilica of Saint Stephen and the famous Asinelli Tower.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon you will enjoy a cooking class and get your hands dirty learning the secrets of the Italian cuisine! Bologna is the birthplace to Lasagna, Bolognese sauce, and Tortellini, some of the most delicious Italian specialties. This is the perfect place to take a cooking class.
FULL DAY TOUR TO PARMA, PARMA HAM AND PARMIGIANO CHEESE TASTING
During a visit to Parma, you cannot ignore the wonderful Piazza Duomo, where the Cathedral, the Baptistery, and the Bishop’s Palace create a medieval corner of rare beauty. You will discover all of these and more in the guided walking tour of the city.
After the walking tour, enjoy some free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will have a Parma ham and parmigiano cheese tasting directly in the Consortium, where thanks to the guided walking tour you will learn the history of these two delicious specialties and how they are produced.
FERRARI TEST DRIVE IN MARANELLO AND MODENA TOUR
Are you ready for some adrenaline? Today we will visit the Maranello racetrack and the Ferrari Museum, you will also have the chance to test drive a Ferrari for 30 minutes!
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon we will reach Modena’s city center, and after a short, guided walking tour we will visit a typical acetaia, a factory where delicious balsamic vinegar is produced.
DUCATI MUSEUM AND BOLOGNA FOOD TOUR
Another typical product that makes Emilia Romagna region famous are motorcycles. We will visit the Ducati Motorcycle Museum to discover the history of the brand, its champions, and some famous legends of the world of motorcycles.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon, you will enjoy a guided walking tour of Bologna focused on food. You will taste delicious street foods, learn traditional recipes, and have the chance to do some shopping to take home savory souvenirs.
Overnight at the hotel and end of the tour.
DEPARTURE
Transfer to Bologna airport with dedicated assistance on departure.
DAY 1
ARRIVAL TO BOLOGNA
Meet and greet at the airport and private transfer to the hotel in Bologna city center.
DAY 2
BOLOGNA WALKING TOUR AND COOKING CLASS
Meet your private guide and discover the lovely city of Bologna with its small streets, square, and porticoes. You will be guided through some of the most iconic locations in town: Piazza Maggiore, Basilica di San Petronio, Basilica of Saint Stephen and the famous Asinelli Tower.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon you will enjoy a cooking class and get your hands dirty learning the secrets of the Italian cuisine! Bologna is the birthplace to Lasagna, Bolognese sauce, and Tortellini, some of the most delicious Italian specialties. This is the perfect place to take a cooking class.
DAY 3
FULL DAY TOUR TO PARMA, PARMA HAM AND PARMIGIANO CHEESE TASTING
During a visit to Parma, you cannot ignore the wonderful Piazza Duomo, where the Cathedral, the Baptistery, and the Bishop’s Palace create a medieval corner of rare beauty. You will discover all of these and more in the guided walking tour of the city.
After the walking tour, enjoy some free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will have a Parma ham and parmigiano cheese tasting directly in the Consortium, where thanks to the guided walking tour you will learn the history of these two delicious specialties and how they are produced.
DAY 4
FERRARI TEST DRIVE IN MARANELLO AND MODENA TOUR
Are you ready for some adrenaline? Today we will visit the Maranello racetrack and the Ferrari Museum, you will also have the chance to test drive a Ferrari for 30 minutes!
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon we will reach Modena’s city center, and after a short, guided walking tour we will visit a typical acetaia, a factory where delicious balsamic vinegar is produced.
DAY 5
DUCATI MUSEUM AND BOLOGNA FOOD TOUR
Another typical product that makes Emilia Romagna region famous are motorcycles. We will visit the Ducati Motorcycle Museum to discover the history of the brand, its champions, and some famous legends of the world of motorcycles.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon, you will enjoy a guided walking tour of Bologna focused on food. You will taste delicious street foods, learn traditional recipes, and have the chance to do some shopping to take home savory souvenirs.
Overnight at the hotel and end of the tour.
DAY 6
DEPARTURE
Transfer to Bologna airport with dedicated assistance on departure.
Inclusion
All the voices mentioned above
Meet & Greet at the Airport
Arrival and Departure Transfer to/from Bologna Airport
Private English Speaking local guide at disposal during all tours
Entrance tickets with skip the line reservation
NOT Included
All the other voices not mentioned above
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Hotel city tax
All drinks
Accommodation
Centrally located hotels, 4* category on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
For pre or post tours contact us
Mail: info@romeanditaly.it
WhatsApp:+39 3349389812