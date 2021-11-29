Searching for Italy package: South of Italy
Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci: retrace the steps and taste the typical Italian dishes that you saw in the amazing series on the south of Italy
Package Overview
Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci: a very popular series aired on CNN channel. It is now a real tour!...
Searching for Italy tour lets you visit the locations Stanley Tucci has been to, try the delicious Italian dishes he had, and experience cooking classes where you can learn to prepare delicious Italian dishes. This Searching for Italy tour combines food tastings, cooking classes and visits to the best spots of the main Italian cities – the same activities and experiences Tucci had!
Rome: The Eternal City par excellence, and the destination where Tucci enjoyed many typical roman dishes including rigatoni alla carbonara, amatriciana pasta, the typical cacio e pepe and fried artichokes. This romeanditaly group tour also offers a beautiful sightseeing tour of the highlights of one of the most ancient cities in the world.
Searching for Italy tour brings you to Naples and the Amalfi Coast. Naples is the city where pizza was born and where Stanley Tucci had a taste of the most famous one. The Amalfi Coast is also the land of limoncello and amazing coastal panoramas.
Finally, romeanditaly group brings you to see Palermo and Catania, two cities in the biggest Italian island: Sicily. The best place to spend summer (and winter!). Along with its amazing art treasures and panoramas, Sicily is also renowned for its food specialties: “cannoli”, “arancini”, granita, fresh fish… and much more!
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 6 Days
- Cities and Landmarks: Rome, Naples, Amalfi Coast, Sicily
- Dates: From January to December – no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: All languages available on request
- Prices from: 3200 euros
Itinerary
ROME
Arrival at Fiumicino airport. A private vehicle will take you from airport to Hotel. At the airport there an assistant with a sign will meet you and take you to the hotel.
In the morning you will be offered a walking tour. At the Bar San Calisto you will be able to taste the typical sweet maritozzi.
Stanley Tucci stopped at the restaurant Armando al Pantheon to enjoy a classic roman dish: rigatoni all’amatriciana. Here is where you will have lunch.
After spending some free time after lunch, you will have dinner at the Pommidoro, where you will be able to enjoy a traditional carbonara made with guanciale, eggs, black pepper, and fresh pecorino cheese.
You will then spend the night at the hotel in Rome.
ROME
In the morning you will be offered a walking tour and visit the city’s old Jewish ghetto. You will also be able to taste fried artichoke (carciofo fritto) in the restaurant La Reginella.
An assistant will then take you to your cooking class, where a chef will teach you how to recreate dishes such as amatriciana, carbonara al cacao, and pepe sauce.
In the afternoon you will be able to enjoy some free time.
You will have dinner at the Santo Palato restaurant, where chef Sarah Cicolini offered Tucci several dishes, including a frittata with chicken offal, roman tripe cooked in tomatoes, and wagyu heart tartare.
You will be spending the night at the hotel in Rome.
NAPLES and AMALFI COAST
In the morning, a private vehicle will take you to the railway station where you will take a train to Naples, traveling in second class. At the station there you will find an assistant with a sign waiting for you and you will be taken to your hotel in Naples.
In the morning, a private guide will give you a walking tour. Stanley Tucci enjoyed fried pizzas and fagottini filled with pork and ricotta at the fast-food restaurant Pizza Fritta da Fernanda.
Then, during a cooking class, a chef will teach you how to cook pizza, and you will be able to taste it afterwards.
After some free time in the afternoon and dinner, you will spend the night at the hotel in Naples.
AMALFI COAST
Our driver will be at your disposal for picking you up and then returning you to the hotel. A private guide will show you the best spots in the Amalfi Coast.
You will have lunch at the Lo Scoglio restaurant where you will be able to enjoy one of Tucci’s favorite dishes: spaghetti alla nerano. You will also be offered a tasting of limoncello and a typical dessert. At the pastry shop Pasticceria Sal De Riso you will have a chance to enjoy what is called a lemon delight cake (delizia al limone), a typical dessert of this area.
You will then be able to spend some free time in Naples for dinner and then spend the night at the hotel.
SICILY: PALERMO
A private vehicle will take you to the airport where you will fly (in economy class) to the city of Palermo. There a private vehicle will take you to the hotel.
During a cooking class a chef will teach you how to recreate two staples of Sicilian cuisine: cannoli and arancini.
You will be able to enjoy some free time in the afternoon.
In the restaurant of Pupi, in the city of Bagheria, chef Tony Lo Coco showed Tucci his interpretation of the traditional Sicilian dish spaghetti alla Bottarga. You will have the pleasure of dining in this Michelin star restaurant.
You will then be able to spend the night in the hotel in Palermo.
SICILY: CATANIA
A private vehicle will take you to your hotel in the city of Catania.
In the afternoon, a driver will take you to a wine tasting experience in the area near the Etna volcano.
You will have dinner at the restaurant Me Cumpari Turiddu, where chef Roberta Capizzi offered Tucci pasta alla norma, a pasta dish with fried eggplant, ricotta cheese and basil.
After some free time, you will spend the night at the hotel in Catania.
Inclusion
All the voices mentioned above
2nd class High speed train tickets
English Speaking local guide at disposal
Food tasting: the dishes that Stanley Tucci ate in the program
NOT Included
All the other voices not mentioned above
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Hotel city tax
All drinks
Accommodation
Centrally located hotels, 4* category on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
If you are interested in the full package “Searching for Italy” North+South or for pre- or post-tours contact us
Mail: info@romeanditaly.it
WhatsApp:+39 3349389812