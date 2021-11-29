Searching for Italy package

Searching for Italy tour lets you visit the locations Stanley Tucci has been to, try the delicious Italian dishes he had, and experience cooking classes where you can learn to prepare delicious Italian dishes. This Searching for Italy tour combines food tastings, cooking classes and visits to the best spots of the main Italian cities – the same activities and experiences Tucci had!

Rome: The Eternal City par excellence, and the destination where Tucci enjoyed many typical roman dishes including rigatoni alla carbonara, amatriciana pasta, the typical cacio e pepe and fried artichokes. This romeanditaly group tour also offers a beautiful sightseeing tour of the highlights of one of the most ancient cities in the world.

Searching for Italy tour brings you to Naples and the Amalfi Coast. Naples is the city where pizza was born and where Stanley Tucci had a taste of the most famous one. The Amalfi Coast is also the land of limoncello and amazing coastal panoramas.

Finally, romeanditaly group brings you to see Palermo and Catania, two cities in the biggest Italian island: Sicily. The best place to spend summer (and winter!). Along with its amazing art treasures and panoramas, Sicily is also renowned for its food specialties: “cannoli”, “arancini”, granita, fresh fish… and much more!