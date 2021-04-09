Organic Tour of Tuscany Package
Organic Tour of Tuscany will make you experience the best traditional food this area of central Italy has to offer, including high-quality olive oil and fine wine.
Book within August 31 (Valid for a trip in 2021 and also 2022) and we guarantee a total refund in case of cancellation.
Package Overview
This tour includes a cooking class and a stay in a wonderful renaissance era villa, situated in the beautiful Tuscan countryside. You will visit picturesque medieval towns like Volterra, Monteriggioni, Montalcino and Montepulciano, hidden treasures that are full of culture and tradition. The tour also includes a visit to Siena, a grandiose city known all over the world for its delicious traditional food, its Medieval aesthetic and, of course, the Palio...
Organic Tour of Tuscany is designed to let you experience authentic Tuscan food and culture. The first day will be spent at the villa, where you will be able to see the beauty of this area’s countryside and rolling hills with all the comforts we offer. Enjoy a stroll in the beautiful gardens or a swim in the outside swimming pool. The villa also has a restaurant with menu à la carte, where you will enjoy delicious typical Italian food. There is a cooking class which will take place here on the fourth day. You will learn from a professional chef and recreate typical dishes of the rich Tuscan culinary tradition. During the other days you will visit hidden gems of the Tuscan countryside and enjoy tastings of refined wines and olive oil.
The Organic Tour of Tuscany offers guided tours of the five most beautiful Tuscan medieval towns.
Visit Volterra and see its ancient Etruscan and Roman buildings. Here you will also enjoy an olive oil tasting experience in a traditional “bottega”, or artisanal workshop.
San Gimignano will be our second stop. With its authentic third and fourth century architecture, its old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Monteriggioni is best known for its beautiful “borgo” and imposing castle, which is surrounded by walls from where to enjoy a breathtaking view of the Tuscan countryside.
Montalcino and Montepulciano are well-known around the world for their beautiful hills, vineyards, and their incredible high standard quality wine, like the “Vino Brunello”. We will drive you through an enchanting countryside, and you will visit famous wine cellars where you will enjoy a wine tasting experience, accompanied by traditional meats and cheeses.
Romeanditaly group’s Organic Tour of Tuscany also brings you to visit Siena, which is among the most important Tuscan cities along with Florence and Pisa. The city is home of the legendary Palio race, a horse racing tournament that takes place here every year since 1644. The old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the city is known for its authentic medieval urban architecture, which you will be able to enjoy with a guided tour included in this package. Many traditional dishes have had origin in the city of Siena, including “Panforte”, “Ricciarelli”, “Cavallucci”, “Panpepato” and “Cantuccini”.
Romeanditaly group’s Organic Tour of Tuscany will let you see the most picturesque and unique medieval towns in Tuscany, the magnificent Siena, and the world-famous Tuscan countryside, all while offering a relaxing stay in a beautiful villa and a complete experience of Tuscany’s most iconic traditional food.
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 6 Days
- Cities and Landmarks: Tuscany, Volterra, San Gimignano, Siena, Monteriggioni, Montalcino, Montepulciano
- Dates: From January to December – no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
- Prices from: 2880 euros
Itinerary
WELCOME TO TUSCANY!
The meeting Point for this tour is the city of Florence. Our English-speaking assistant will wait for you at the train station or at the airport with a nominal sign. Thanks to a private transfer, you will reach your exclusive Villa in the beautiful Chianti Area. Located a few miles away from Florence and right in the heart of the breathtaking Chianti Area, this amazing historical Villa has a wonderful atmosphere.
The rest of the day will be at your disposal to relax, there are beautiful gardens and an outside swimming pool. You Will be able to have dinner at the Villa’s restaurant which has a menu à la carte.
FULL DAY TOUR TO VOLTERRA E SAN GIMIGNANO WITH OIL TASTING
Our tour begins with a visit to two beautiful Medieval cities: Volterra and San Gimignano.
Pick-up in Villa in the morning and private transfer to Volterra. After a guided tour of the city with our private guide, you will enjoy a tasting of local olive oil in a bottega, a typical traditional shop. You will learn how oil is produced and how to recognize the different characteristics of each product. The oil tasting will be accompanied by a selection of typical Tuscan cheeses. You will then have some free time for lunch and a nice stroll. The tour will then reach San Gimignano, where together with the guide you will tour this wonderful medieval city. After that you will be able to enjoy some free time.
Transfer back to the Villa.
FULL DAY TOUR TO SIENA AND MONTERIGGIONI WITH TYPICAL DESSERT TASTING
Pick-up in Villa and transfer to Siena. Guided walking tour of the city with professional guide. Enjoy some free time for lunch, after which we will visit the oldest bar in town and enjoy a tasting of the typical Siena sweets: “Panforte”, “Ricciarelli”, “Cavallucci”, “Panpepato” and “Cantuccini”. We will then reach Monteriggioni. Here you will enjoy the small city by yourself, strolling around and exploring every single corner of this medieval treasure. Don’t miss out on a walk on the walls and a glass of wine at the enoteca!
Transfer back to the Villa.
COOKING CLASS AT THE VILLA AND FREE AFTERNOON
Following the instructions of an Italian Chef, you will learn the secrets of Tuscany’s ancient culinary tradition and test your cooking skills.
Cooking class will be held at the Villa and include lunch.
After lunch, you have the day at your disposal to enjoy the Villa, relax, or do some outdoor activities.
FULL DAY TOUR TO MONTALCINO AND MONTEPULCIANO WITH WINE TASTING
Pick up in the Villa in the morning, guided walking tour of Montalcino with wine tasting in the beautiful Fortezza and free time for lunch. We will then continue to Montepulciano, with a guided tour of the city, ending with a wine tasting in a typical cellar. Wine tastings are always accompanied by cold meats & cheeses.
Transfer back to the Villa.
Farewell dinner at the Villa.
DEPARTURE
Transfer to Florence airport or Florence railway station with dedicated assistance on departure.
DAY 1
WELCOME TO TUSCANY!
The meeting Point for this tour is the city of Florence. Our English-speaking assistant will wait for you at the train station or at the airport with a nominal sign. Thanks to a private transfer, you will reach your exclusive Villa in the beautiful Chianti Area. Located a few miles away from Florence and right in the heart of the breathtaking Chianti Area, this amazing historical Villa has a wonderful atmosphere.
The rest of the day will be at your disposal to relax, there are beautiful gardens and an outside swimming pool. You Will be able to have dinner at the Villa’s restaurant which has a menu à la carte.
DAY 2
FULL DAY TOUR TO VOLTERRA E SAN GIMIGNANO WITH OIL TASTING
Our tour begins with a visit to two beautiful Medieval cities: Volterra and San Gimignano.
Pick-up in Villa in the morning and private transfer to Volterra. After a guided tour of the city with our private guide, you will enjoy a tasting of local olive oil in a bottega, a typical traditional shop. You will learn how oil is produced and how to recognize the different characteristics of each product. The oil tasting will be accompanied by a selection of typical Tuscan cheeses. You will then have some free time for lunch and a nice stroll. The tour will then reach San Gimignano, where together with the guide you will tour this wonderful medieval city. After that you will be able to enjoy some free time.
Transfer back to the Villa.
DAY 3
FULL DAY TOUR TO SIENA AND MONTERIGGIONI WITH TYPICAL DESSERT TASTING
Pick-up in Villa and transfer to Siena. Guided walking tour of the city with professional guide. Enjoy some free time for lunch, after which we will visit the oldest bar in town and enjoy a tasting of the typical Siena sweets: “Panforte”, “Ricciarelli”, “Cavallucci”, “Panpepato” and “Cantuccini”. We will then reach Monteriggioni. Here you will enjoy the small city by yourself, strolling around and exploring every single corner of this medieval treasure. Don’t miss out on a walk on the walls and a glass of wine at the enoteca!
Transfer back to the Villa.
DAY 4
COOKING CLASS AT THE VILLA AND FREE AFTERNOON
Following the instructions of an Italian Chef, you will learn the secrets of Tuscany’s ancient culinary tradition and test your cooking skills.
Cooking class will be held at the Villa and include lunch.
After lunch, you have the day at your disposal to enjoy the Villa, relax, or do some outdoor activities.
DAY 5
FULL DAY TOUR TO MONTALCINO AND MONTEPULCIANO WITH WINE TASTING
Pick up in the Villa in the morning, guided walking tour of Montalcino with wine tasting in the beautiful Fortezza and free time for lunch. We will then continue to Montepulciano, with a guided tour of the city, ending with a wine tasting in a typical cellar. Wine tastings are always accompanied by cold meats & cheeses.
Transfer back to the Villa.
Farewell dinner at the Villa.
DAY 6
DEPARTURE
Transfer to Florence airport or Florence railway station with dedicated assistance on departure.
Inclusion
All the voices mentioned above
Meet & Greet at the Airport
Arrival and Departure Transfer to/from Florence Airport or Florence railway station
Private English Speaking local guide at disposal during all tours
Entrance tickets with skip the line reservation
Wine tasting and food tasting
Cooking lesson
NOT Included
All the other voices not mentioned above
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Villa city tax
All drinks
Accommodation
Villa in Tuscany on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
For pre or post tours contact us
Mail: info@romeanditaly.it
WhatsApp:+39 3349389812