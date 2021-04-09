Organic Tour of Tuscany Package

Organic Tour of Tuscany is designed to let you experience authentic Tuscan food and culture. The first day will be spent at the villa, where you will be able to see the beauty of this area’s countryside and rolling hills with all the comforts we offer. Enjoy a stroll in the beautiful gardens or a swim in the outside swimming pool. The villa also has a restaurant with menu à la carte, where you will enjoy delicious typical Italian food. There is a cooking class which will take place here on the fourth day. You will learn from a professional chef and recreate typical dishes of the rich Tuscan culinary tradition. During the other days you will visit hidden gems of the Tuscan countryside and enjoy tastings of refined wines and olive oil.

The Organic Tour of Tuscany offers guided tours of the five most beautiful Tuscan medieval towns.

Visit Volterra and see its ancient Etruscan and Roman buildings. Here you will also enjoy an olive oil tasting experience in a traditional “bottega”, or artisanal workshop.

San Gimignano will be our second stop. With its authentic third and fourth century architecture, its old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Monteriggioni is best known for its beautiful “borgo” and imposing castle, which is surrounded by walls from where to enjoy a breathtaking view of the Tuscan countryside.

Montalcino and Montepulciano are well-known around the world for their beautiful hills, vineyards, and their incredible high standard quality wine, like the “Vino Brunello”. We will drive you through an enchanting countryside, and you will visit famous wine cellars where you will enjoy a wine tasting experience, accompanied by traditional meats and cheeses.

Romeanditaly group’s Organic Tour of Tuscany also brings you to visit Siena, which is among the most important Tuscan cities along with Florence and Pisa. The city is home of the legendary Palio race, a horse racing tournament that takes place here every year since 1644. The old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the city is known for its authentic medieval urban architecture, which you will be able to enjoy with a guided tour included in this package. Many traditional dishes have had origin in the city of Siena, including “Panforte”, “Ricciarelli”, “Cavallucci”, “Panpepato” and “Cantuccini”.

Romeanditaly group’s Organic Tour of Tuscany will let you see the most picturesque and unique medieval towns in Tuscany, the magnificent Siena, and the world-famous Tuscan countryside, all while offering a relaxing stay in a beautiful villa and a complete experience of Tuscany’s most iconic traditional food.