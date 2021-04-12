Discover Apulia Package
Discover Apulia: The Heel of Italy. Apulia, or “Puglia” in Italian, is not a traditional touristic destination, but it is gaining popularity as travelers discover its many charms: baroque towns, the typical “trulli”, olive groves, beautiful shores, and excellent cuisine.
Package Overview
Discover Apulia tour will bring you a complete experience that will satisfy all your senses, allowing you to visit the most beautiful and picturesque towns of this area and immerse yourself in the unique culture of the people of Apulia...
Discover Apulia: The Heel of Italy is an 8-day tour that will let you see old traditional buildings typical of this area, starting with a “Masseria”, a rural building adapted to offer you the best experience possible during your stay. You will also visit many culturally important sites, such as the white city of Ostuni and the town of Alberobello, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996 where “Trulli”, ancient houses built with white dry stone, have stood unchanged since the fourteenth century. Yet another UNESCO World Heritage Site included in this tour are the “Sassi” of Matera: the rock-cut buildings in Matera’s two old districts, “Sasso Caveoso” and “Sasso Barisano”, were sculpted in prehistoric times, and are still in use to this day!
romeanditaly group’s Discover Apulia: The Heel of Italy also includes a visit to a unique thirteenth century fortification: Castel del Monte. Built by the Holy Roman Emperor Frederik II, this castle is unique for its shape and architecture. With its bulky and majestic appearance, eight sides and eight towers, it is a truly striking sight.
This tour will also let you experience the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea with a boat ride that will show you how beautiful the clear waters and sand beaches of this area truly are. You will also experience guided tours to learn about the traditional food and ingredients produced here, like mozzarella cheese, olive oil, focaccia, and the traditional “Altamura” bread. There is a cooking class included with this tour where you will learn how to prepare the traditional “focaccia”. Last but not least, this tour offers you unique interactive experiences. You will have the choice to either follow a dancing class that will teach you to dance the traditional “Taranta”, or a basket-weaving class. “Taranta” has a long and interesting history. This energetic dance was believed to cure the venomous bite of spiders and snakes. This dancing class will take you back in time and offer you an experience that you will never forget. If dancing is not for you, you can join a different class and learn to weave the traditional Apulian baskets. Made with olive branches or canes, these baskets were traditionally used for the gathering of olives and other work in the fields.
Discover Apulia: The Heel of Italy is the perfect tour if you want to experience the beauty of a unique culture, while being surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes as well as historical towns. All while enjoying typical food of this area.
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 8 Days
- Cities and Landmarks: Puglia, Ostuni, Alberobello, Castel del Monte, Matera.
- Dates: From January to December – no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: All languages available on request
- Prices from: 2880 euros
Itinerary
DAY 1
ARRIVAL & WELCOME
Arrival to Bari Airport.
Meet & Greet at the airport and transfer service to your luxurious Masseria.
Check-in and free time to enjoy the Masseria.
DAY 2
OSTUNI TOUR AND ALBEROBELLO TOUR
In the morning we will visit Ostuni, also known as the White City due to the brilliant white of the buildings in the historical city center. An English-speaking guide will be at your disposal during the tour.
Lunch on your own.
In the afternoon we will go to Alberobello, home of the Trulli and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996.
DAY 3
MOZZARELLA SHOW & GUIDED BOAT TRIP ALONG THE COAST
In the morning you will enjoy a nice and relaxing boat tour along the beautiful Apulian coast. This region is famous around the world for the transparent color of its water and its beautiful beaches.
Lunch on your own and free time to relax.
In the afternoon, we will visit a cheese factory, and we will discover together how the delicious mozzarella is prepared.
DAY 4
OLIVE OIL FARM AND MILL VISIT WITH OIL TASTING AND FOCACCIA COOKING CLASS
Apulia is well known for its amazing ancient olive groves and delicious oil. Together we will visit a farm and its mill, and you will discover how oil is produced. An oil tasting is included to best understand how to really appreciate this typical product.
Lunch on your own.
In the afternoon you will take a cooking class to learn how to prepare a typical and delicious Apulian bread: focaccia! Dinner is included.
DAY 5
CASTEL DEL MONTE TOUR
Castel del Monte is the most important medieval building in southern Italy, built by Emperor Frederick II Hohenstaufen. It has a unique shape with 8 sides and 8 octagonal towers. Today you will visit this beautiful castle.
In the afternoon, free time to relax.
DAY 6
MATERA’S SASSI TOUR & ALTAMURA BREAD EXPERIENCE
Matera is another UNESCO World Heritage Site, best known for its Sassi. “Sassi” literally translates to “rocks”, and in fact these houses have been built into the rock and have been inhabited since the Paleolithic era. Here Rupestrian Churches, houses, caves, and streets create a unique and picturesque landscape.
Free time to enjoy the city and lunch on your own.
In the afternoon you will learn the secrets of the famous Altamura bread, and you will be able to taste it.
DAY 7
FOLK LOCAL DANCE CLASS OR BASKET CRAFTSMAN WORKSHOP
Now we offer you a half-day creative activity to discover one of two of the most famous Apulian traditions.
You can choose to take a dance class to learn the Taranta, an energetic and historically important dance, or the traditional way to make wood baskets.
The rest of the day is free for you to relax.
DAY 8
Check out from the Masseria and transfer back to Bari Airport.
Inclusion
Meet & Greet at the Airport
Arrival and Departure Transfer to/from Bari Airport
Private English-Speaking local guide at disposal during all tours
Entrance tickets with skip the line reservation
Food tasting
Cooking lesson
NOT Included
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Masseria city tax
All drinks
Accommodation
Masseria in Apulia on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
