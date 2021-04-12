Discover Apulia Package

Discover Apulia: The Heel of Italy is an 8-day tour that will let you see old traditional buildings typical of this area, starting with a “Masseria”, a rural building adapted to offer you the best experience possible during your stay. You will also visit many culturally important sites, such as the white city of Ostuni and the town of Alberobello, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996 where “Trulli”, ancient houses built with white dry stone, have stood unchanged since the fourteenth century. Yet another UNESCO World Heritage Site included in this tour are the “Sassi” of Matera: the rock-cut buildings in Matera’s two old districts, “Sasso Caveoso” and “Sasso Barisano”, were sculpted in prehistoric times, and are still in use to this day!

romeanditaly group’s Discover Apulia: The Heel of Italy also includes a visit to a unique thirteenth century fortification: Castel del Monte. Built by the Holy Roman Emperor Frederik II, this castle is unique for its shape and architecture. With its bulky and majestic appearance, eight sides and eight towers, it is a truly striking sight.

This tour will also let you experience the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea with a boat ride that will show you how beautiful the clear waters and sand beaches of this area truly are. You will also experience guided tours to learn about the traditional food and ingredients produced here, like mozzarella cheese, olive oil, focaccia, and the traditional “Altamura” bread. There is a cooking class included with this tour where you will learn how to prepare the traditional “focaccia”. Last but not least, this tour offers you unique interactive experiences. You will have the choice to either follow a dancing class that will teach you to dance the traditional “Taranta”, or a basket-weaving class. “Taranta” has a long and interesting history. This energetic dance was believed to cure the venomous bite of spiders and snakes. This dancing class will take you back in time and offer you an experience that you will never forget. If dancing is not for you, you can join a different class and learn to weave the traditional Apulian baskets. Made with olive branches or canes, these baskets were traditionally used for the gathering of olives and other work in the fields.

Discover Apulia: The Heel of Italy is the perfect tour if you want to experience the beauty of a unique culture, while being surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes as well as historical towns. All while enjoying typical food of this area.