Meet the Romans package

Meet the romans tour has been created for real lovers of Roman History who wish to improve their knowledge of it, supported by our local guide, in a specific journey through ancient Rome’s life. Each day of the tour you will visit the places where ancient Romans lived, where they used to spend their leisure time, where they fought and where they died.

This allows you to visit all the famous monuments and symbols of the Eternal City such as the “Colosseum”, “The Roman Forum”, the “Trevi Fountain”, the beautiful Trastevere area, and more. Meet the romans tour by Romeanditaly group also gives you the opportunity to discover hidden treasures and secret palaces that are outside the usual touristic paths, but definitely worth a visit! Every corner of Rome deserves a moment and a picture, and during the meet the romans 7-day tour you will have all the time you need to really experience the essence of this city. Discover more about the roman people, learn about centuries of years that characterized the culture and history of Italy and Europe, and visit all the art treasures Rome has to offer.