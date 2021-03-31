Meet the Romans package
Rome wasn’t built in a day… This 7-day tour lets you visit all the beautiful archaeological sites that the ancient Romans left us between Rome and Naples.
Package Overview
This 7-day tour lets you visit all the beautiful archaeological sites that the ancient Romans left us between Rome and Naples....
Meet the romans tour has been created for real lovers of Roman History who wish to improve their knowledge of it, supported by our local guide, in a specific journey through ancient Rome’s life. Each day of the tour you will visit the places where ancient Romans lived, where they used to spend their leisure time, where they fought and where they died.
This allows you to visit all the famous monuments and symbols of the Eternal City such as the “Colosseum”, “The Roman Forum”, the “Trevi Fountain”, the beautiful Trastevere area, and more. Meet the romans tour by Romeanditaly group also gives you the opportunity to discover hidden treasures and secret palaces that are outside the usual touristic paths, but definitely worth a visit! Every corner of Rome deserves a moment and a picture, and during the meet the romans 7-day tour you will have all the time you need to really experience the essence of this city. Discover more about the roman people, learn about centuries of years that characterized the culture and history of Italy and Europe, and visit all the art treasures Rome has to offer.
Highlights and what's included
- Duration: 7 Days
- Cities and Landmarks: Rome, Colosseum, Pompeii, Ancient Ostia, Underground site
- Dates: From January to December – no stop
- Departure: Every Day
- Languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
- Prices from: 2320 euros
Itinerary
ARRIVAL IN ROME AND HALF DAY WALKING TOUR
Meet & greet at the airport and transfer service to your Hotel in Rome. Accommodation & relax.
In the afternoon, you will meet your local guide and start exploring Rome in a guided walking tour. You will visit its most iconic locations: the square “Piazza Navona”, the “Pantheon”, the “Spanish Steps” and the “Trevi Fountain”.
Overnight in hotel
COLOSSEUM & ROMAN FORUM, AND UNDERGROUND ROME TOUR
In the morning, after breakfast, meet your guide in the hotel lobby to start the tour. With skip the line tickets, you will have the chance to visit the beautiful “Colosseum”, the “Roman Forum” and “Palatine Hill”, as well as discover the most famous sightseeing spots in town.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon, the guided tour will continue underground. Yes, because Rome has many hidden treasures under the surface that deserve to be discovered! You will visit the “Tomb of the Scipios”, one of the most famous tombs – open exclusively for you!
Overnight in hotel
HALF DAY TOUR ANCIENT OSTIA
Ancient Ostia was the city’s harbor, located some 18 miles from the city. Ostia is Rome’s best-preserved ancient seaport, however, due to silting and a drop in sea level, the site now lies about 2 miles from the sea. The site is noted for the excellent preservation of its ancient buildings, magnificent frescoes, and impressive mosaics. Ostia’s sightseeing spots offer you a live experience of ancient Roman city life.
Transfer to and from the Hotel included. English speaking guide included.
Free time for lunch and afternoon free time.
Overnight in Hotel
FULL DAY VISIT TO THE CATACOMBS, ANCIENT APPIA AND VILLA DEI QUINTILI
There are many attractions you will have the chance to see today for a total immersion in Roman culture and lifestyle. You will visit the Catacombs of S. Sebastian, the area of the Massenzio Circus, the area of the Cecilia Metella Mausoleum and the castle, and the beautiful area of the ancient “Via Appia” a crucial road for the Roman Empire.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon we will visit “Villa dei Quintili”, a splendid villa who will give you a real sense of ancient Rome’s opulence. The small on-site museum includes archaeological finds that add to the vision.
Overnight at the hotel
FULL DAY TOUR OF POMPEII
The tour leads you now to one of the best-preserved archaeological sites of Italy: Pompeii. This beautiful city, rich with history and legends, is crucial to understand roman culture.
Private transfer to the site, and walking tour with local English-speaking guide.
Free time for lunch
Overnight at the hotel
FULL DAY TOUR TO CARACALLA’S BATHS AND THE CIRCUS MAXIMUM
In the morning, after breakfast, meet your guide in the hotel lobby and start your tour.
Today you will visit the “Baths of Caracalla”. Built between 212 and 216, they ware one of the greatest and most spectacular ancient thermal springs.
Free time for lunch.
In the afternoon you will access the Circus Maximum’s Mithraeum, the underground sanctuary of a mysterious and ancient cult, very well preserved and richly decorated with marble.
Overnight at the hotel.
DEPARTURE
Transfer to Rome Fiumicino airport with dedicated assistance on departure.
Inclusion
All the voices mentioned above
Meet & Greet at the Airport
Arrival and Departure Transfer to/from Fiumicino Airport
Private English Speaking local guide at disposal during all tours
Entrance tickets with skip the line reservation
NOT Included
All the other voices not mentioned above
All lunches and dinners if not mentioned above
Hotel city tax
All drinks
Accomodation
Centrally located hotels, 4* category on a double room basis with breakfast included.
Pre-Post Tours
