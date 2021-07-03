After our Italy food tasting tour Naples you will leave with a full stomach, thanks to the best food in Naples, local knowledge and sightseeing tips, to enhance the pleasure of a trip that you will remember for a lifetime!

Naples is famous all over the world for his local food, as everybody knows “Naples” is the city where “Pizza Margherita” was born, what we have to say more than this?

To mention some famous Naples dishes:

“Pizza Margherita” is the “icon” of Naples cuisine, imitated all over the world, more thin or more thick, with many added, in exotic way with fruits, or for a champion of eating with mushrooms, artichoke, salami, ham and much more staff on, but all the other type of pizza is made with the basis of the original “Pizza Margherita” make by tomato, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaf!

“Margherita pizza” was born in Naples in 1889 by the hand of a skilled pizza maker: Raffaele Esposito. During the visit to Naples of the king of Italy Umberto I of Savoy, was asked to him to create a dish in memory of this royal visit, he decides to create this dish with the colors of Italian flag “tomato is red”” mozzarella cheese is white” “basil leaf is green”, then give the name at this new dish with the name of the king’s wife, the queen of Italy “Margherita of savoy”

Naples is the capital of the Camapania region, from where come one of the most eaten cheese in the world, “Buffalo Mozzarella cheese”. The countryside of Naples and all around this area we find the perfect environmental conditions for buffalo breeding, the “special type of cow” with a very fat milk used to make the “Buffalo mozzarella cheese”

But “Naples” is famous for his delicious “desserts” “The Babba’” that is a sweet symbol of Naples and the flagship of Neapolitan pastry. “Babà with Rom” is a leavened cake with a mushroom shape or scalloped donut, made with strong flour, brewer’s yeast, eggs, sugar and butter

“Sfogliatella” The Neapolitan curly “sfogliatella” consists of a crunchy casing and a filling based on “ricotta cheese and semolina”. It differs from the pastry “sfogliatella” only for the external shell: the latter is in fact made with a dough similar to shortcrust pastry.

“Pastiera” During the Easter period, in particular on Holy Thursday, in the Neapolitan kitchens there is the traditional preparation of the “Neapolitan pastiera”. A real ritual, made up of gestures and secrets that are handed down from generation to generation. Each family has its own way to prepare the perfect pastry, to flavor the filling with wheat and ricotta (all sheep or half cow), for the thickness and number of lozenges (or jealousies). But of course, is possible to find the “Neapolitan pastiera” every period of the year.

