+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Panoramic train and relax at the spa outside Bologna

Only a few kilometers from Bologna, immersed in the most beautiful scenery of the Tuscan-Romagnol Apennines, there is a railway that takes you straight to one of the most magical and relaxing places in Emilia Romagna region… Our guide will show you the landscapes along the way.

treno-panorramico-bologna
treno-panorramico-bologna.gif1
terme-bologna
terme-bologna.2

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Visit Accessible website

Duration
Full Day
 
 
Places of interest

Bologna

Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. It is necessary to have an international driving license to drive the ferrari.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 50% 50%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

The train, departing from Pistoia or Bologna, can be the a standard regional train, or on certain weekends of the year, even the historic and beautiful steam train. In any case, comfortably seated, you can admire the beautiful views and relax before arriving at your destination: the spa!

The thermal baths that you will have the opportunity to visit, are over 2000 years old and the legend tells that it was thanks to a sick ox, by now unable to hold the plow and left free by its master, that the properties of the water were discovered: the ox, in one of its pilgrimages, quenched its thirst at the thermal spring and regained its vigour. Since then the ox has healed and become a symbol of this spa resort!

The thermal waters of this area have characteristics that make them exceptional: the concentration of elements indispensable for the correct functioning of our organism is particularly high. These waters are very effective for the treatment, prevention and rehabilitation of the respiratory system, the locomotor system and the peripheral vascular system.

Relaxation and wonderful views: well-being for your body and mind!

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Auditorium of Mecenate

Auditorium of Mecenate – Underground Rome     The amazing meeting hall in Macenate's home Highlights and what's included Half Day     ROME  ...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Pisa & Lucca

Walking Tour Pisa & Lucca   Pisa and Lucca: towns of bankers and artists Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible website Full Day...
Go to the Tour

Godfather – Inspired Tour

Godfather - Inspired Tour  “I'll make him an offer he can't refuse.” Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible website Half Day SICILY...
Go to the Tour

Malèna Tour

Malèna Tour"From now on, I'll be at your side. Forever, I promise. Just give me time to grow up." Highlights and what's included Full Day     Sicily...
Go to the Tour

Catacombs of San Callisto Tour

Catacombs of San Callisto Tour         Catacombs of San Callisto, the largest and busiest in Rome       Highlights and what's included Half Day    ...
Go to the Tour

Mausoleum of Lucilius Peto – Underground

Mausoleum of Lucilius Peto – Underground Rome         Live and dead in the Mausoleum of Lucilius Peto       Highlights and what's included Half Day...
Go to the Tour

Helicopter Tour – Rome

Helicopter Tour - Rome​ This scenic helicopter tour will allow you to see the city from an amazing perspective: the sky. Highlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

Wine Tasting in Chianti area

Wine Tasting in Chianti area Chianti winery and amazing landscape!Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     TUSCANY  ...
Go to the Tour

Columbarium Pomponius Hylas

Columbarium Pomponius Hylas – Underground Rome  Columbarium Pomponius Hylas, a perfectly preserved family tomb of the first century AD...
Go to the Tour

Wine tasting and boat tour on Albano Lake

Wine tasting and boat tour on Albano Lake Immerse yourself in nature and relax... a perfect combination!     Highlights and what's included Half Day...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares