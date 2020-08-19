Panoramic train and relax at the spa outside Bologna
Only a few kilometers from Bologna, immersed in the most beautiful scenery of the Tuscan-Romagnol Apennines, there is a railway that takes you straight to one of the most magical and relaxing places in Emilia Romagna region… Our guide will show you the landscapes along the way.
Bologna
All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. It is necessary to have an international driving license to drive the ferrari.
English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
The train, departing from Pistoia or Bologna, can be the a standard regional train, or on certain weekends of the year, even the historic and beautiful steam train. In any case, comfortably seated, you can admire the beautiful views and relax before arriving at your destination: the spa!
The thermal baths that you will have the opportunity to visit, are over 2000 years old and the legend tells that it was thanks to a sick ox, by now unable to hold the plow and left free by its master, that the properties of the water were discovered: the ox, in one of its pilgrimages, quenched its thirst at the thermal spring and regained its vigour. Since then the ox has healed and become a symbol of this spa resort!
The thermal waters of this area have characteristics that make them exceptional: the concentration of elements indispensable for the correct functioning of our organism is particularly high. These waters are very effective for the treatment, prevention and rehabilitation of the respiratory system, the locomotor system and the peripheral vascular system.
