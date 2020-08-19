Panoramic train and relax at the spa outside Bologna

The thermal baths that you will have the opportunity to visit, are over 2000 years old and the legend tells that it was thanks to a sick ox, by now unable to hold the plow and left free by its master, that the properties of the water were discovered: the ox, in one of its pilgrimages, quenched its thirst at the thermal spring and regained its vigour. Since then the ox has healed and become a symbol of this spa resort!

The thermal waters of this area have characteristics that make them exceptional: the concentration of elements indispensable for the correct functioning of our organism is particularly high. These waters are very effective for the treatment, prevention and rehabilitation of the respiratory system, the locomotor system and the peripheral vascular system.

Relaxation and wonderful views: well-being for your body and mind!

