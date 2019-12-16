Love is all you need tour

Love is all you need is not only the text of a romantic song known to everyone today, but also the title of a very special film that, in addition to Philip (Pierce Brosnan) and Ida (Trine Dyrholm), also has Italy as its protagonist. The film is set along the coasts of Sorrento and Naples, the places where the love story takes place. And it is not difficult to imagine that there is no better place to narrate the beginning and celebration of love.

Our tour will take place mainly on the wonderful Sorrento coast where the main scenes of the comedy were shot. A very particular location of the film is Villa il Pizzo, a splendid eighteenth-century building, located in the Gulf of Naples. Its privileged position makes it one of the most fascinating places on the coast, from the driveway it is in fact possible to skirt the villa up to the coastal strip.

We will continue the visit to Borgo di Marina Grande (Sorrento). Here Ida interfaces with his son, and to the Cloister of San Francesco, where Philip confronts his son Patrick.

Another important location of the movie is the ancient noble seat Sedil Dominova, where Ida and Philip often meet during their stay in Sorrento. But we will see it only from the outside.