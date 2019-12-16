+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Love is all you need tour

“If you want to find God, then all you need to do is love.”

Love is all you need tour 01-min
Love is all you need tour 02-min
Love is all you need tour 03-min

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Full Day
 
 

Places of interest

Naples

 

  • Syracure
  • Borgo di Marina Grande
  • Cloister of San Francesco
  • Sedil Dominova
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages
English, Spanish, German, French, Italian
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 90% 90%
  • Activity Level 80% 80%

“The greatest gift you can give anyone is love.”

Love is all you need is not only the text of a romantic song known to everyone today, but also the title of a very special film that, in addition to Philip (Pierce Brosnan) and Ida (Trine Dyrholm), also has Italy as its protagonist. The film is set along the coasts of Sorrento and Naples, the places where the love story takes place. And it is not difficult to imagine that there is no better place to narrate the beginning and celebration of love.

Our tour will take place mainly on the wonderful Sorrento coast where the main scenes of the comedy were shot. A very particular location of the film is Villa il Pizzo, a splendid eighteenth-century building, located in the Gulf of Naples. Its privileged position makes it one of the most fascinating places on the coast, from the driveway it is in fact possible to skirt the villa up to the coastal strip.

We will continue the visit to Borgo di Marina Grande (Sorrento). Here Ida interfaces with his son, and to the Cloister of San Francesco, where Philip confronts his son Patrick.

Another important location of the movie is the ancient noble seat Sedil Dominova, where Ida and Philip often meet during their stay in Sorrento. But we will see it only from the outside.

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Limoncello Tasting

Limoncello Tasting Limoncello: recipe, taste, enjoyHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     AMALFI COAST Limoncello...
Go to the Tour

Arancino & Cannolo Tasting

Arancino & Cannolo Tasting Arancino & Cannolo: sicilian street food Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible website Half Day...
Go to the Tour

Treasure Hunting – Florence

Treasure Hunting – Florence     Learn all about Florence whit your family and have fun!Highlights and what's included   Half Day   FLORENCE...
Go to the Tour

Royal Palace of Caserta Tour – Caserta

Royal Palace of Caserta Tour – Caserta Caserta Royal palace: all that a king may wantHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Full...
Go to the Tour

Roman Castles Tour

Roman Castles Tour ​The Roman Castles area, among history, food and art Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible website Full Day ROME...
Go to the Tour

Capitoline Museums Tour – Rome

Capitoline Museums Tour – Rome       ​ The Capitoline Museums are the main public museums of Rome Highlights and what's includedVisit...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour and Uffizi Gallery

Walking Tour & Uffizi Gallery – Florence   Be amazed by the masterpieces hosted in this incredible Museum!Highlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

Gondola Ride

Gondola Ride On the gondola among the largest and smallest canals in VeniceHighlights and what's included 1 Hour     Venice   Gondola ride...
Go to the Tour

Vesuvio Tour – Naples

Vesuvio Tour – Naples Vesuvius: the volcano that buried Pompeii Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Full Day     NAPLES Vesuvio...
Go to the Tour

Espresso Coffee Tasting

Espresso Coffee Tasting   Taste espresso coffe by makers in the land where it has been inventedHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares