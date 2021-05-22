+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – SARDINIA

Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to taste them all!

WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – SARDINIA
Wine Tasting
Wine Tasting
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Enjoy and taste the finest Italian wines directly from producers visiting italian wine cellars with our Wine Tasting Experience.

Wine is a fundamental part of Italian gastronomic culture and the Wine Tasting Experience offers you an occasion to discover Italy and the essence of a Region though wine tasting. From the vines to the bottle discover how Italian wine of the most famous brands is made in organic agricultures by visiting vineyards and cellars where you will see where the wine is stored and learn about the history of this product. ..

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically, the wine produced in Sardinia Cannonau is considered high quality because of the care the producers take of the vines. There are two types of this wine: the rosso and the classico which has a higher percentage of alcohol and the distinction depends on the quantity of Cannonau grapes in them. The obligatory ageing period is 12 months in barrels. If you prefer fruitier flavors, you have to try the rosé version of the Cannonau which as a pink color and notes of citrus that matches with a wide variety of dishes.

 

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: Sardinia
  • Guided Wine Tasting and Cellar visit
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    FLORENTINE CHURCHES TOUR – FLORENCE

    FLORENTINE CHURCHES TOUR – FLORENCE

    Go to the Tour

    Walking Tour Pisa

    Walking Tour Pisa Pisa: a Maritime Republic with the famous “leaning tower”Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day    ...
    Go to the Tour

    The Last Supper of Leonardo Da Vinci Tour – Milan

    The Last Supper of Leonardo Da Vinci Tour – Milan “Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than...
    Go to the Tour

    Eat Pray Love

    Eat Pray Love "You are, after all, what you think. Your emotions are the slaves to your thoughts, and you are the slave to your emotions."...
    Go to the Tour

    Soratte Bunker Tour – Rome

    Soratte Bunker Tour – Rome ​ Soratte Bunker hill, the Nazi military center in Italy Highlights and what's included Half Day ROME   Soratte...
    Go to the Tour

    Mormon Temple – Rome

    mormon temple - RomeThe first Mormon Temple in Italy Highlights and what's included Half Day ROME   Mormon Temple All our tours are PRIVATE,...
    Go to the Tour

    Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour

    Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour Discover the three most famous islands in Venice’s lagoon: Murano, Burano and Torcello...
    Go to the Tour

    Breakfast at the Vatican Museums

    Vatican Museums Early Entrance with Breakfast – Rome   Visiting the Vatican Museums with our preferred early morning entrance tickets and enjoy an...
    Go to the Tour

    Parma ham tasting experience

    Parma ham tasting experience Parma, where ham and cheese are art Highlights and what's included 3 Hours   PARMA Parma ham tasting All our tours...
    Go to the Tour

    Verona Walking Tour

    Verona Walking Tour   "Two households, both alike in dignity, In fair Verona, where we lay our scene...." - William ShakespeareHighlights and what's...
    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    shares
    Shopping Cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue Shopping
    0