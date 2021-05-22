WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – SARDINIA

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically, the wine produced in Sardinia Cannonau is considered high quality because of the care the producers take of the vines. There are two types of this wine: the rosso and the classico which has a higher percentage of alcohol and the distinction depends on the quantity of Cannonau grapes in them. The obligatory ageing period is 12 months in barrels. If you prefer fruitier flavors, you have to try the rosé version of the Cannonau which as a pink color and notes of citrus that matches with a wide variety of dishes.

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.