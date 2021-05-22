WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – CAMPANIA

Both with wine-tasting, you can enjoy genuine local products such as cold cuts, cheese, oil, and bread specifically paired for the occasion. Learn everything about the different processes of vinification, the techniques of wine tasting and spend some hours with those people who love and produce wines. You can also purchase their product where the wine is produced and choosing from their best selection for you recommended directly from the producer.

Specifically in the area of Naples and Amalfi Coast, some of its products are famous worldwide such as the Taurasi red wine and the Greco di Tufo DOCG.

The Taurasi has ancient origins of Greek and Roman influence and it is considered the southern equivalent of Barolo and Barbaresco. This wine must be aged for three years and a minimum of one year in barrel. Its smoked taste is due to the tuff-rich volcanic composition of the soil.

The Greco di Tufo is the region’s most prestigious white wine. The name “di Tufo” refers to both the villages from which the wine is produced but also the type of rock on which the village is built. As the Taurasi wine, its taste is due to the volcanic soil which gives the perfume and its mineral complexity.

The Wine Tasting Experience is also a splendid opportunity to spend a relaxing time far from the noise of the city and to take home a piece of Italy.