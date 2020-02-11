+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour

Discover the three most famous islands in Venice’s lagoon: Murano, Burano and Torcello

Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour 01-min
Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour 02-min
Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour 03-min
Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour 04-min

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Visit Accessible website

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

Venice

 

  • Murano
  • Burano
  • Torcello
     
Exclusivity

Closed on the first and last Monday of each month, New Year’s Day, May 1st and Christmas Day. All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. The tour includes a private english speaking guide at disposal. No entrance tickets are included in this tour options. The tour includes private english speaking guide and entrance tickets. Combine this tour with a visit at the Palatine Gallery to complete your experience at Pitti Palace.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Ancient churchs, glazers, fishers in the lagoon

Torcello is noted for being the first island to be settled in the Venetian Lagoon: the inhabitants of Altino moved here in the fifth and the sixth century. The cathedral built around the year 1000 a.C. preserves the wonderful mosaic depicting the Last Judgment, very similar to those found in the Baptistery of Florence. But the island is known today as a place of rest because of just over  20 residents and it seems to live in another dimension.

Burano, inhabited island of Venice, has about 3000 people. It is known mostly for its handmade lace and biscuits “bussolai” but also for the lively colorful houses that residents said they painted of different colors to make them recognizable to the fishermen when they returned home during periods of fog .

Murano is known worldwide for the production of artistic glass blowing. Initially, the production took place in Venice, but at the time the buildings were made of wood, and often the fire of the kilns escaped accidentally causing numerous fires. So that the republic was ordered to move the seat of the furnaces in this island in which stands the Church of Santa Maria and Donato known for its paintings by Bellini and Veronese. Also on the island you can visit the Glass Museum which contains a large collection of very old glass.

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Trajan’s Markets

Trajan’s Markets       Trajan’s Markets: the most important shopping center in the imperial ancient Rome Highlights and what's includedVisit...
Go to the Tour

Herculaneum Tour

Herculaneum Tour Herculaneum, buried by the Vesuvius just before PompeiiHighlights and what's included Half Day NAPLES Excavation of Ercolano All...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour for Kids – Florence

Walking Tour for Kids - Florence     Take this walking tour of Florence specifically thought and created for kids and families, willing to...
Go to the Tour

Perfume Experience – Rome

Perfume Experience – Rome     ​ Immerse yourself in a sensorial session through rare and precious essences. Highlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

Espresso Coffee Tasting

Espresso Coffee Tasting   Taste espresso coffe by makers in the land where it has been inventedHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible...
Go to the Tour

Guggenheim Museum Tour

Guggenheim Museum Tour All Europeans Guggenheim loved artists in her Venetian collectionHighlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half...
Go to the Tour

Gothic style of Naples Tour

Gothic style of Naples Tour At the court of King RobertHighlights and what's included Visit Accessible website Half Day       NAPLES  ...
Go to the Tour

Charcoal or Sanguine Workshop

Charcoal or Sanguine Workshop     Our workshop explores the wonderful medium of charcoal focusing on additive and subtractive methods of building...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Volterra

Walking Tour Volterra   Etruscans, Romans and medievals all in love with VolterraHighlights and what's included Half Day     TUSCANY Volterra...
Go to the Tour

Grappa Tasting

Grappa Tasting   Do you like Grappa from Italy? Come and taste it directly in Italy Highlights and what's included Half Day     ROME  ...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares