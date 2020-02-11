Murano, Burano & Torcello – Venice’s Islands Tour

Torcello is noted for being the first island to be settled in the Venetian Lagoon: the inhabitants of Altino moved here in the fifth and the sixth century. The cathedral built around the year 1000 a.C. preserves the wonderful mosaic depicting the Last Judgment, very similar to those found in the Baptistery of Florence. But the island is known today as a place of rest because of just over 20 residents and it seems to live in another dimension.

Burano, inhabited island of Venice, has about 3000 people. It is known mostly for its handmade lace and biscuits “bussolai” but also for the lively colorful houses that residents said they painted of different colors to make them recognizable to the fishermen when they returned home during periods of fog .

Murano is known worldwide for the production of artistic glass blowing. Initially, the production took place in Venice, but at the time the buildings were made of wood, and often the fire of the kilns escaped accidentally causing numerous fires. So that the republic was ordered to move the seat of the furnaces in this island in which stands the Church of Santa Maria and Donato known for its paintings by Bellini and Veronese. Also on the island you can visit the Glass Museum which contains a large collection of very old glass.