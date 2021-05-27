+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

SHOPPING TOUR – MILAN

Shopping Tour in the historical centre of the main cities in Italy!

SHOPPING TOUR - MILAN
Shopping Tour
Shopping Tour
Shopping Tour
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Take a break from visiting Italian monuments and museums and enjoy Italian cities and Italian fashion with a personal shopper whohelps you to choose the best boutiques with high quality products and find the best deals.

It is said that Italy is the homeland of fashion and good taste and it is full of places where you can buy all sorts of things, maybe a little souvenir for your loved ones or as a memory of your trip in Italy....

Italy is also famous for being the motherland of great fashion designers who dress Hollywood stars for important events such as the Academy Awards and movie premieres. You could find the best designer shops and many more with our Shopping Tour in Italy! The city’s centres are full of shops starting from the main brands to the small artisan shops filled with peculiar and unique objects you could take home. Our personal shopper will take you around and show you the best boutiques with high quality products and help you find the best deals. The Shopping Tour is available in every italian city and it is completely customizable to meet your needs and preferences. You can choose among several themes: fashion, vintage shops, souvenirs, food and wine.

If in Center Italy, it is the perfect occasion to look around and search for artisanship and the best designer shops. Florence is known all over the world for leatherwork and gold work. The main shopping streets in Florence are in the historical centre and called “Ponte Vecchio Bridge”, “via Tornabuoni street”, “via Roma street” e “Santa Croce Square”. If you love luxury clothes and accessories, “via Tornabuoni” and “Ponte Vecchio Bridge” are made just for you! Among others you can find “Gucci”, “Salvatore Ferragamo”, “Rolex” and all the prestigious gold jewelry boutiques and artisan shops on the famous bridge. “Santa Croce Square” is mainly known for the homonymous church, but the sides of the square are full of little artisan shops which sell handmade bags and shoes made of Tuscan quality leather and probably the best souvenir you can take home from Florence. Additionally, your personal shopper will take you to some leather shops to show you how Tuscans work with leather. Italian leatherwork represents excellence in the world and even with the automation of labor, Tuscan artisans continue to pass this artistry from father to son. If you are a fan of football, in this street there is a “Fiorentina” official shop where you can purchase the team merchandise and official players’ uniforms. If you are in search of something more particular, among the famous and fast fashion shops in the historical centre of Florence you can also find some small artisan shops that could surprise you.

Do not miss the chance to take a guided Shopping Tour with a personal shopper and to take a little piece of Italy home!

 

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: MILAN
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request

COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    Soratte Bunker Tour – Rome

    Soratte Bunker Tour – Rome ​ Soratte Bunker hill, the Nazi military center in Italy Highlights and what's included Half Day ROME   Soratte...
    Go to the Tour

    WALKING TOUR OF VENICE AND DOGE’S PALACE

    Accessible tour of Venice and its Doge’s millennial history inside the Doge’s Palace.

    Go to the Tour

    ROME TOUR BY NIGHT

    Our Rome Tour by Night offers you a ride among the most important monuments of Rome and suggestive corners of the Eternal City.

    Go to the Tour

    Como Lake Tour

    Como Lake Tour "When you write a love story, let it be set among the banks of the Como Lake" Franz Liszt Highlights and what's includedVisit...
    Go to the Tour

    Padua Walking Tour

    Padua Walking Tour   Compact and full of interest, Padua is a city to discover! Do it with this guided Padua walking tour ! Highlights and what's...
    Go to the Tour

    Bologna Tour

    Bologna TourBologna is a lovely destination for a walk in history, art but most of all.. food! Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible...
    Go to the Tour

    Lamborghini Museum – Modena

    Lamborghini Museum – Modena “I had never stopped thinking about the ideal motor car… All I had to do was construct a plant to build it.” - Ferruccio...
    Go to the Tour

    WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – CAMPANIA

    WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – CAMPANIA Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to taste them all!

    Go to the Tour

    Perfume Experience – Rome

    Perfume Experience – Rome     ​ Immerse yourself in a sensorial session through rare and precious essences. Highlights and what's includedVisit...
    Go to the Tour

    Boboli Garden Tour – Florence

    Boboli Garden Tour – Florence   Stunning Italian gardens with incredible views of FlorenceHighlights and what's included Half Day     FLORENCE...
    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    shares
    Shopping Cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue Shopping
    0