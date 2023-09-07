whatsapp number +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Book Club the next chapter

HIGHLIGHTS AND WHAT’S INCLUDED

      • Duration: 6 Days
      • Places of interest: Rome, San Gimignano and Venice
      • Private tour with English speaking guide
traditional Italian food
Book club the next chapter:

A fascinating tour to retrace the Italian places where the movie was shot, a package that traces the Italian stages of the 4 American friends around Italy, the places they visited and where they spend their Italian adventures:

  • Rome
  • San Gimignano
  • Venice

Tours:

  • 2 days in Rome:  Vatican museum, Sistine chapel and San Peter basilica; Highlight of the city with Pantheon, Spanish steps, Trevi Fountain and Navona square; Colosseum and Roman Forum
  • 2 days in San Gimignano: cooking class with private chef
  • 2 days in Venice: Highlight of the city with Canal grande and San Marco square

