Book Club the next chapter
HIGHLIGHTS AND WHAT’S INCLUDED
- Duration: 6 Days
- Places of interest: Rome, San Gimignano and Venice
- Private tour with English speaking guide
- Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
- Languages: All languages available on request
A fascinating tour to retrace the Italian places where the movie was shot, a package that traces the Italian stages of the 4 American friends around Italy, the places they visited and where they spend their Italian adventures:
- Rome
- San Gimignano
- Venice
Tours:
- 2 days in Rome: Vatican museum, Sistine chapel and San Peter basilica; Highlight of the city with Pantheon, Spanish steps, Trevi Fountain and Navona square; Colosseum and Roman Forum
- 2 days in San Gimignano: cooking class with private chef
- 2 days in Venice: Highlight of the city with Canal grande and San Marco square