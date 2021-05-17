+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

REAL FLOWER PAINTING WORKSHOP – MILAN

Improve your artistic skills and learn to paint flowers in the heart of Milan.

Flower Painting Workshop
Flower Painting Workshop
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

The Real Flower Painting Workshop will teach you to capture the beauty of nature.

During the Real Flower Painting Workshop in Milan, you will learn to paint flowers using the technique you prefer, including pastels, watercolors, oil, and acrylic painting. A professional local painter and teacher will guide you during the experience and help you improve your art skills....

The Real Flower Painting Workshop is a wonderful experience that will allow you to learn from the most famous italian artists of the past. Italy is the birthplace of some of the most talented painters in the world, many of which lived during the renaissance period. The beauty of nature has inspired painters and artists of all kinds for centuries, and what’s more beautiful than a flower? You will certainly find the perfect inspiration during the Real Flower Painting Workshop in Milan! The class will take place in a beautiful art school in the heart of Milan. A professional artist will be your teacher during this experience, and they will help you develop your personal style and technique.

During the Real Flower Painting Workshop, you will learn the fundamentals of color theory, how natural and artificial light affect the subject you want to paint, add depth and volume to your creation, and discover the beauty of art. You will be able to paint using different mediums, and the teacher will adapt to your current level of skill and experience, as this class is suitable for both adults and children, whether they are beginners or not! You will also look at the work of famous Italian artists and learn from the masters!

What are you waiting for? The Real Flower Painting Workshop is waiting for you in Milan to show you how fun and fulfilling creating art can be. Come develop your art skills in Milan with the Real Flower Painting Workshop!

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: MILAN
  • Art workshops
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
COVID FREE

