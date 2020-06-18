Wine tasting and boat tour on Albano Lake

Not far from Rome, you can relax sipping good wine accompanied by snacks with a breathtaking view. An expert in the field will guide you during the wine tasting, letting you taste the finest wines and explaining their characteristics. Obviously, there will be a visit to the cellars to see where the wine is stored and to learn about its ancient history.

After our tasting, on board a boat, you can visit the surrounding area and enjoy a small “cruise”. Experience food, wine and relax with your friends or family!