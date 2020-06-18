+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Wine tasting and boat tour on Albano Lake

Immerse yourself in nature and relax… a perfect combination!

 

 

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

Albano Lake

 

Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 50% 50%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 80% 80%

Let yourself be surrounded by nature and relax… a perfect combination we’ve been dreaming of for a long time!

Not far from Rome, you can relax sipping good wine accompanied by snacks with a breathtaking view. An expert in the field will guide you during the wine tasting, letting you taste the finest wines and explaining their characteristics. Obviously, there will be a visit to the cellars to see where the wine is stored and to learn about its ancient history.

After our tasting, on board a boat, you can visit the surrounding area and enjoy a small “cruise”. Experience food, wine and relax with your friends or family!

 

